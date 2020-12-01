Hot New Show: ‘Run the World’ – Starz Releases First look Trailer/Photo for New Comedy

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Santa Monica, Calif. – Starz, a Lionsgate company, released the first look trailer and photo from its new STARZ Original series “Run the World.”

The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic,” “Boomerang”) who will executive produce with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (“Living Single,” “black-ish,” Lionsgate’s “Dear White People”). The series is currently filming in Harlem and is produced by Lionsgate Television.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”) as “Whitney Green,” Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) as “Ella McFair,” Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) “Renee Ross” and Corbin Reid (“Valor”) as “Sondi Hill,” accompanied by bustling scenes of Harlem and Manhattan, and the vibrant sounds of Kaytranada’s hit track “Together.”

MORE NEWS: Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19

About “Run the World”

“Run the World” is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.

“Run the World” will be available on STARZ in the U.S. in 2021.

“Run the World” Online

For more information, follow “Run the World” on Twitter and Instagram and visit the official “Run the World” Facebook page.

Join the conversation with #RunTheWorldTV and #STARZ.

Follow the latest on Starz at @STARZPR on Twitter and Instagram.

source: Jackie Bazan / Bazan PR