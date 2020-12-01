Entertainment
Hot New Show: ‘Run the World’ – Starz Releases First look Trailer/Photo for New Comedy
*Santa Monica, Calif. – Starz, a Lionsgate company, released the first look trailer and photo from its new STARZ Original series “Run the World.”
The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic,” “Boomerang”) who will executive produce with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (“Living Single,” “black-ish,” Lionsgate’s “Dear White People”). The series is currently filming in Harlem and is produced by Lionsgate Television.
The trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”) as “Whitney Green,” Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) as “Ella McFair,” Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) “Renee Ross” and Corbin Reid (“Valor”) as “Sondi Hill,” accompanied by bustling scenes of Harlem and Manhattan, and the vibrant sounds of Kaytranada’s hit track “Together.”
About “Run the World”
“Run the World” is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.
“Run the World” will be available on STARZ in the U.S. in 2021.
“Run the World” Online
Meagan Good and Her Sister to Star in Lifetime Movie ‘Death Saved My Life’
*Lifetime’s next installment in its “Ripped From the Headlines” franchise is a project from actress Meagan Good titled “Death Saved My Life.”
According to TheWrap, Good will star in the small-screen film alongside Chiké Okonkwo (“Being Mary Jane”) and Good’s real-life sister, La’Myia Good (“The Wood”). The Good sisters will portray siblings in the thriller which is inspired by the true story of a “woman who faked her own death in order to trap her husband after he hires a hitman to kill her.”
Good Girl Wraps are here!
I designed a quality satin wrap that’s lightweight, comfy and elastic free! Perfect for bedtime or the gym PLUS stylish & versatile. Choose from 5 different prints💁🏽♀️
Get yours before Christmas! <3 https://t.co/0OnF5JrZA2 pic.twitter.com/VrurNS0bEl
— Meagan Good (@MeaganGood) December 20, 2019
Here’s the official description for the Lifetime movie:
On the surface it seems Jade (Meagan Good) has it all, a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community and a young daughter they both dote on. But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic. Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed he tells her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will,” a threat which becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead. La’Myia Good plays Jade’s sister Leigh.
Produced by Jarrett Creative, “Death Saved My Life” is directed by Seth Jarrett from a script written by Barbara Kymlick.
Megan will executive produce with Julie Insogna Jarrett and Seth Jarrett.
“Death Saved My Life” will debut in early 2021.
In the meantime, the actress is selling quality satin wrap that are “lightweight, comfy and elastic free,” she announced on Twitter. Check out her post here.
BLIND ITEM: Murder & Threesomes
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Murder & Threesomes: This company is known by all of you. It is a private company. West coast based (California). Family owned. They like keeping everything secret. Sometimes they let you in on the secrets. An employee that was fired many years ago and signed a NDA has recently passed away. He wrote down everything he was not allowed to say while alive. His family didn’t sign an NDA. They are willing to, but want a ton of money.
A ton of money is not a problem for this company. It is going to cost a lot more money this time. Murders of family members to take control of the company. Other family members had frequent threesomes with each other and strangers. It is a treasure trove of gossip about this very very very well known and popular company.
Can you guess the popular family-owned eatery?
Mike Tyson Admits He Was High On Marijuana During Roy Jones Jr. Fight
*Mike Tyson claims he was high during his fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday.
We previously reported… the Tyson-Jones heavyweight exhibition fight went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and was unofficially ruled a draw.
Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition. He also admitted that smoking marijuana has never affected his abilities in the ring.
“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he told reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”
30 years after this photo was taken, I finally caught up with @MikeTyson to talk his comeback vs. Roy Jones, our chance encounter and so much more.
Such a fun interview.
YT: https://t.co/2De6xVMZcK
Apple: https://t.co/QkaIAfmI7g pic.twitter.com/w9koXZoQft
— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) November 27, 2020
Tyson added, “It’s just who I am,’’ he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”
After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.
“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”
The WBC created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.
“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”
Meanwhile, Tyson recently shared that he once used his baby’s urine to pass a drug test after his wife was concerend that her urine would come back pregnant.
“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid,” he shared.
