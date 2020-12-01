News
Hiss-Terical: South African Couple Thought Deadly Cobra’s Hiss was Howling Wind / Scary Video
*DURBAN, South Africa – A South African couple awakened in the middle of the night by what they thought was the howling wind was stunned to find a highly venomous spitting cobra slithering among their bathroom toiletries.
The incident took place at a home in the city of Durban on the country’s eastern coast on Nov. 14.
The footage shows South African snake expert Jason Arnold catching the Mozambique spitting cobra (Naja mossambica) from under the couple’s fridge after a lengthy stand-off.
Arnold said he received a call from the frightened couple after they were awoken by hissing sounds and bangs coming from their bathroom. Initially thinking it was the wind, the couple eventually got out of bed to investigate, only to discover a cobra in the bathroom.
The couple sealed the bathroom off by placing a towel at the foot of the door, but the 1.2-meter (4-foot) long cobra escaped and roamed the house while they called several snake catchers in the area.
By the time Arnold arrived, the poisonous snake was lurking under the couple’s fridge. He first used a plier-like tool to grab the snake, then seized it with his hands to remove it from under the appliance.
The snake catcher said he plans to release the cobra into the wild in the near future.
Arnold added that the Mozambique spitting cobra’s name is slightly misleading, as the species is not only found in that country, but also in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Had the snake catcher or the couple been bitten by the snake, they would likely have experienced great pain, but probably would not die.
“The Mozambique Spitting Cobra rarely accounts for human fatalities. This is because of their slow-acting cytotoxic venom that causes pain, swelling, blistering and in some cases severe tissue damage,” according to Ingwelala, a nature reserve in northern South Africa.
(Edited by Matthew B Hall and Carlin Becker)
Twerkgate: Dallas Restaurant Owner Curses Out Customers Who Were Twerking on Tabletops (Watch)
*Video of a confrontation between a Texas restaurant owner and some female customers has gone viral. Because they were twerking.
It all went down at TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails in Dallas. Owner Kevin Kelley is seen in a viral video yelling at customers who took advantage of a DJ playing music as diners ate to begin twerking on top of furniture and against walls.
After asking members of the group to stop more than once, Kelley then publicly admonished the women explaining, “I invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept, so Black people can have somewhere nice to go to okay. Somewhere where we can feel good about ourselves,” he said before asking the DJ to stop the music.
Kelley continued, “Somewhere where our people can feel good about ourselves as a culture… okay. No, no, real talk. So all this twerking and **** take it to Prime, take it to Pink, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant.”
Kelley went on to tell the group that, “… 75% of my customers are ladies and I want men to show respect for themselves by how they carry themselves here. So how can I tell the men to respect themselves and you guys are twerking on glass here? If you want to do it get the **** out of my restaurant.”
He said, “Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it. If you don’t like it get out, because I don’t need your money. I need to provide something for my people. Don’t do it again. Thank you.”
Kelley later took to Facebook to apologize for his language, but not for calling out the women. He also posted several other videos of the incidents showing what the women were doing and how workers and management responded to them.
Part of the lengthy statement from Kelley said, “Later, as another video shows, a customer stood on her seat, placed her hands against the glass windows and began to twerk. My immediate reaction was this woman could fall through this window and we could be the target of a lawsuit if she is injured. My second reaction was enough is enough. After already addressing this behavior twice, these customers no longer deserved the courtesy of kindness I expressed in the earlier encounters as it was met with disrespect and intentionally ignored. This is why they were told to leave.”
Watch all the drama below, followed by Kelly’s Facebook post responding to the controversy, where he posts video of the twerking in the comment section:
THE REAL: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Drop In and Tease a New Edition Reunion!
*On Monday, Nov. 30, The Real welcomes friend to the show, Johnny Gill, who brings along former New Edition bandmate, Ralph Tresvant, as they tease a reunion of the group and a possible tour with fellow Boston-area boyband, New Kids on the Block! Ralph also talks about his appearance on the series A Closer Look on UMC and how the classic song “Candy Girl” had to be changed because of him.
And with the holidays quickly approaching, co-host Loni Love already has her eye on a special gift for her boyfriend James that will help him take of that extra quarantine weight!
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!
Garcelle Beauvais: The last time we saw the entire group together was in 2017 when New Edition received a star on The Walk of Fame. Wil there be another reunion soon? We need you guys back! Will there be a reunion? Let us know!
Ralph Tresvant: We’re in talks. Everyone is talkin’.
Johnny Gill: Well, you know, it’s not even gonna be a reunion. It’s– it’s just– we’re happy to say that, uh, we’ve done 37 years and we’ve always had our issues and battles. Everyone knows. If you’re siblings and have friends, and we go through ups and downs. But, God has kept us here for over 30-something plus years, and that’s how we’ve been able to get through the process of doing what we do. Yes, there will absolutely be a New Edition– it won’t be a reunion because it’s all six of us coming back strong. But, it’s gonna be as it has always been, it’s gonna be New Edition. And, um, we’re ready to rock. Just lookin’ at some things and we might– you’re probably gonna hear from us sooner than later. Very soon. Hopefully.
Garcelle: Oh! That’s some good news! We’ll take you however we can get you.
(Everyone chuckles)
Garcelle: Johnny, you say that one day we might even see New Edition on tour with another group of guys from Boston. I know who I’m thinking of. Do tell.
Johnny: New Kids on the Block. Let me tell you, we love those guys and Cheese, his name is Donnie Wahlberg, but that’s my twin. We call each other “twins”. We’ve all been talkin’ for years about trying to get together to do something and maybe tour together. And I think that’s gonna happen at some point, so…
Adrienne Houghton: So dope.
Johnny: We’ve been really pushing that and hopin’ at some point we’re gonna pull it together for a New Edition and New Kids… I think people would love that.
Drake Says 2021 Grammys Nominations Shows ‘Disconnect Between Impactful Music’
*Drake has chimed in on the outcry over the 2021 Grammy nominations after The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy for being “corrupt.”
The lineup of 2021 Grammy nominees was revealed last week, and The Weeknd received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
READ MORE: Beyonce Leads Grammys 2021 Nominations, Kanye West Considered ‘Christian’ Artist
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Drake also made time to speak out about how the annual music awarda show is having a “disconnect” from recognizing “impactful music.”
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.
Drake has won four Grammys, but even he dissed the ceremoney onstage at the 2019 show.
“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways,” continued Drake. “The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”
Drake added that now is “a great time” for someone to “start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that The Weeknd’s Grammy snub may have to due with him headlining next year’s Super Bowl, but Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO, tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.
In a statement to the publication, he said “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Mason Jr. says. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”
According to TMZ’s report, Grammy officials gave The Weeknd an ultimatum between the two events, and after heated negotiations, they came to an agreement.
“We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before,” Mason Jr. adds in his statement. “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”
“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” the statement continues.
