Hiss-Terical: South African Couple Thought Deadly Cobra’s Hiss was Howling Wind / Scary Video

*On Monday, Nov. 30, The Real welcomes friend to the show, Johnny Gill, who brings along former New Edition bandmate, Ralph Tresvant, as they tease a reunion of the group and a possible tour with fellow Boston-area boyband, New Kids on the Block! Ralph also talks about his appearance on the series A Closer Look on UMC and how the classic song “Candy Girl” had to be changed because of him.

And with the holidays quickly approaching, co-host Loni Love already has her eye on a special gift for her boyfriend James that will help him take of that extra quarantine weight!

Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!

New Edition Had to Change “Candy Girl” Because of Ralph Tresvant

Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!

Garcelle Beauvais: The last time we saw the entire group together was in 2017 when New Edition received a star on The Walk of Fame. Wil there be another reunion soon? We need you guys back! Will there be a reunion? Let us know!

Ralph Tresvant: We’re in talks. Everyone is talkin’.

Johnny Gill: Well, you know, it’s not even gonna be a reunion. It’s– it’s just– we’re happy to say that, uh, we’ve done 37 years and we’ve always had our issues and battles. Everyone knows. If you’re siblings and have friends, and we go through ups and downs. But, God has kept us here for over 30-something plus years, and that’s how we’ve been able to get through the process of doing what we do. Yes, there will absolutely be a New Edition– it won’t be a reunion because it’s all six of us coming back strong. But, it’s gonna be as it has always been, it’s gonna be New Edition. And, um, we’re ready to rock. Just lookin’ at some things and we might– you’re probably gonna hear from us sooner than later. Very soon. Hopefully.

Garcelle: Oh! That’s some good news! We’ll take you however we can get you.

(Everyone chuckles)

Garcelle: Johnny, you say that one day we might even see New Edition on tour with another group of guys from Boston. I know who I’m thinking of. Do tell.

Johnny: New Kids on the Block. Let me tell you, we love those guys and Cheese, his name is Donnie Wahlberg, but that’s my twin. We call each other “twins”. We’ve all been talkin’ for years about trying to get together to do something and maybe tour together. And I think that’s gonna happen at some point, so…

Adrienne Houghton: So dope.

Johnny: We’ve been really pushing that and hopin’ at some point we’re gonna pull it together for a New Edition and New Kids… I think people would love that.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.