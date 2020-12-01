Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Murder & Threesomes
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Murder & Threesomes: This company is known by all of you. It is a private company. West coast based (California). Family owned. They like keeping everything secret. Sometimes they let you in on the secrets. An employee that was fired many years ago and signed a NDA has recently passed away. He wrote down everything he was not allowed to say while alive. His family didn’t sign an NDA. They are willing to, but want a ton of money.
A ton of money is not a problem for this company. It is going to cost a lot more money this time. Murders of family members to take control of the company. Other family members had frequent threesomes with each other and strangers. It is a treasure trove of gossip about this very very very well known and popular company.
Can you guess the popular family-owned eatery?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Shady Talent Agency
*The following Blind Item comes from Mr. X by way of Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Which agency refuses to let any of their clients appear on the alliterate talk show host’s program? [A rep] was overheard saying her show was “too urban” (which is code for exactly what you think it is) and the host is “mean to her guests and staff”.
Like the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients, and who the agency’s clients are required to appear on, isn’t?
What hypocrites and wusses.
Can you guess the “urban” talk show/host and “the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients”?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Shady Manager
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Once again, this manager is being her shady self and arranged to have the will of this way back in the day A list singer who had a permanent A list offspring changed. It now leaves everything to the manager.
Can you guess the manager, the back in the day A list singer and her permanent A list offspring?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Fake Foster Mother
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former A- list actress who still writes, but rarely acts, has been trying her hand at being a foster mom, but it hasn’t gone well. She rarely makes it longer than a few days before saying she can’t handle it and returns them.
Can you guess the former A- list actress who still writes? Here’s a hint: she’s not Black
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer