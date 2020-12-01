Bill Cosby: Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Sex Crimes Appeal on Tuesday



*More than two years after a Pennsylvania jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sex crimes, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal, with Cosby’s lawyers asking for a new trial or drop the case.

We previously reported… Cosby scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, when, back in June, the Supreme Court accepted the entertainer’s appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.

In April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.

Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:

In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.

The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?

Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.

“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based upon their conduct – not on their general character,” Cosby’s lawyers argue in their brief. “The fervor of the #MeToo movement rendered this cherished constitutional tenet obsolete at Cosby’s trial.”

Cosby’s longtime spokesperson Andrew Wyatt is urging supporters to tune in and watch the oral argument hearing on December 1, posting a video on Cosby’s social media accounts.

“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all,” Wyatt said as video images played.

“We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime,” Wyatt proclaimed.