Actress Ellen Page Comes Out as Trans: ‘My Name is Elliot’
*The actress formerly known as Ellen Page has penned a candid post shared on social media about
her trans identity. Page now identifies as Elliot. Elliot Page.
“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
READ MORE: Laverne Cox Opens Up About Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles [VIDEO]
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
Page, 33, who came out as queer in 2014, noted that he has been “endlessly inspired” by fellow members of the LGBTQ community.
“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” the “Juno” star continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”
Page goes on to urge political leaders to do mote to hold accountable those “who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community,” adding “enough is enough.”
“I love that I am trans,” he concluded. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”
Read his full post via the Twitter embed above.
Do you think Page’s trans identity will help or hurt his career? Let us know in the comments.
Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]
*A Russian TV station is catching heat over a skit in which an actress donned blackface to play a ratchet version of Barack Obama.
In the footage, the actress is wearing gold chains, a red bandana, and black gloves — and there even appears to be some rapping, The only English words in the skit are “Black Lives Matter.”
According to TMZ, the segment ran on a satirical show broadcast by Russia’s NTV channel. In the skit, host Tigran Keosayan introduces the Obama-actress by saying, “We now go live to the dark side of America’s history, Barack Obama.”
He also tells her, “Can you please stop shouting? We don’t have racism… you could be taken for a gypsy.”
READ MORE: Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
Не могу пройти мимо очередного шедевра Боброедов. Автор и сценарист программы – Маргарита Симоньян. Вместе с мужем ведущим они получают за каждый выпуск в районе 5 млн рублей. И, напоминаю, свою дочь Кеосаян отправил учиться в Нью-Йорк pic.twitter.com/dd9nTFAr5j
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 29, 2020
The Obama-actress states that the ex-president’s newly released memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” is an achievement because “none of my relatives that came before me could write.”
It’s a hot mess all around — if you care to watch, check out the skit via the clip above.
Meanwhile… we previously reported, Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release last month, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.
The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.
“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”
As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.
We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”
“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”
READ MORE: Ice-T Says Wife’s Father Has Permanent Lung Damage From Coronavirus [VIDEO}
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”
The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”
He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.
“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”
He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law “a month to make it out of the hospital.”
“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bill Cosby: Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Sex Crimes Appeal on Tuesday
*More than two years after a Pennsylvania jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sex crimes, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal, with Cosby’s lawyers asking for a new trial or drop the case.
We previously reported… Cosby scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, when, back in June, the Supreme Court accepted the entertainer’s appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.
In April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.
The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.
READ MORE: Cosby’s Rep Releases Strange Video Ahead of Tues. Hearing: ‘These Aren’t Normal Times’ / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:
In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.
The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?
Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.
“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based upon their conduct – not on their general character,” Cosby’s lawyers argue in their brief. “The fervor of the #MeToo movement rendered this cherished constitutional tenet obsolete at Cosby’s trial.”
Cosby’s longtime spokesperson Andrew Wyatt is urging supporters to tune in and watch the oral argument hearing on December 1, posting a video on Cosby’s social media accounts.
“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all,” Wyatt said as video images played.
“We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime,” Wyatt proclaimed.
