Actress Ellen Page Comes Out as Trans: ‘My Name is Elliot’

*The actress formerly known as Ellen Page has penned a candid post shared on social media about her trans identity. Page now identifies as Elliot. Elliot Page.

“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

READ MORE: Laverne Cox Opens Up About Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles [VIDEO]

Page, 33, who came out as queer in 2014, noted that he has been “endlessly inspired” by fellow members of the LGBTQ community.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” the “Juno” star continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page goes on to urge political leaders to do mote to hold accountable those “who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community,” adding “enough is enough.”

“I love that I am trans,” he concluded. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Read his full post via the Twitter embed above.

Do you think Page’s trans identity will help or hurt his career? Let us know in the comments.