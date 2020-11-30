RadioScope-OldSchool
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our 1989 Interview with After 7
*Episode 10 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with the R&B group After 7.
Brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds formed the group with Keith Mitchell in 1988 at Indiana University. A year later, they were releasing their self-titled debut album on Virgin Records, produced by the Edmonds’ younger brother Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his partner Antonio “LA” Reid. The album produced three top ten singles: “Heat of the Moment” and the No. 1 hits “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop.”
In the raw, unedited interview, the trio talks about their various day jobs before signing with Virgin, their response to critics who feel they rode into the industry on Babyface’s coattails, the origin of their name and much more.
Listen below:
“After 7”: First single, Heat of the Moment
Second single, Ready or Not
Third single, Can’t Stop
Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
*Venture capitalist Fred Eshelman gave $2.5 million to a group of Trump supporters promising to help overturn the election results. Eshelman is now suing to get his money back.
According to Business Insider, Eshelman is suing True the Vote Inc., claiming the Houston-based organization failed to fulfill the conditions of his monetary gift.
True the Vote is a vote-monitoring organization. Complex reports that in the lawsuit, it says that Eshelman “regularly and repeatedly” asked for updates on True the Vote’s investigation but was “consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises of follow-up that never occurred.”
READ MORE: ‘Don’t Ever Talk to the President That Way!’: Trump Pulls Rank on Reporter During Thanksgiving Presser (Watch)
Here’s more from USA Today:
Eshelman allegedly wired $2 million on Nov. 5 and an additional $500,000 on Nov. 13 that was intended to be put toward True the Vote’s “Validate the Vote” strategy.
The initiative was designed to investigate and litigate claims of voter fraud and “solicit whistleblower testimonies,” “build public momentum,” “galvanize Republican legislative support in key states,” “analyze data to identify patterns of election subversion” and “file lawsuits … with the capacity to be heard by the Supreme Court of the United States.”
True the Vote offered Eshelman $1 million as long as he didn’t sue them, the report states. The organization dropped its lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Nov. 16.
Eshelman’s lawsuit alleges that True the Vote’s “consistent delay and inability to make progress on the goals … suggested that many of those goals might not be met since many important deadlines relating to state election results were rapidly approaching.”
The group’s president and founder, Catherine Engelbrecht cited “barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time” as why they failed to uncover evidence of voter fraud.
True the Vote says on its website that it aims to “empower and equip citizens to ensure that our election process is protected from fraud and exploitation.”
Pregnant Summer Walker Slams Boyfriend London On Da Track, Claims He’s a Deadbeat Dad
*Summer Walker, who recently took to social media to put her growing baby bump on display, is now putting her boyfriend on blast for allegedly being a deadbeat to his other children.
Earlier this month, the singer confirmed that she is expecting her first child with producer London On Da Track, who has other children by at least two different women.
Walker posted a series of messages to her Instagram Stories, claiming London is not a good father and telling Black men that they need to do better when it comes to their parental duties. She even referred to her own father as a “lame.”
“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n#### lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue,”Walker wrote.
She then blamed her issues with London On Da Track on the generational trauma from slavery.
“I guess n##### still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s###, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S#### really sad,” she added.
Check out her posts below.
READ MORE: Summer Walker Fuels Pregnancy Rumors, Calls Out Black People For Being ‘Unorganized’
Walker went on to threaten to “out this bum nigga” and ruin his life, apparently because he’s been cheating on her.
Just last week, the couple appeared to be happy in now-deleted photos they shared on Instagram of them booed up.
Summer’s rant about the mother of London’s children didn’t go unnoticed by the women, prompting Eboni Ivori and Erica Racine to pop off on Instagram.
“The story of the day is my ex has a side bitch who smiles in my face and be nosy every time she runs into me but I just found out… No wonder she be all in my business,” Racine wrote. “Don’t be fake to me boo, be fake to his girl cus I’m good.”
Ivori took issue with Walker’s comments about London’s relationship with his children.
“How the f*ck yu tried to get him spend time w his kids but he didn’t wanna? But then double back and say his bitter baby moms wouldn’t hv it bc of yu!” she wrote on Instagram.
“Summer needs to keep whoever nose that is she got outta other folks business,” she concluded.
What are your thoughts about Summer’s remarks? Let us know in the comments.
BLIND ITEM: The Shady Talent Agency
*The following Blind Item comes from Mr. X by way of Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Which agency refuses to let any of their clients appear on the alliterate talk show host’s program? [A rep] was overheard saying her show was “too urban” (which is code for exactly what you think it is) and the host is “mean to her guests and staff”.
Like the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients, and who the agency’s clients are required to appear on, isn’t?
What hypocrites and wusses.
Can you guess the “urban” talk show/host and “the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients”?
