Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud

*Venture capitalist Fred Eshelman gave $2.5 million to a group of Trump supporters promising to help overturn the election results. Eshelman is now suing to get his money back.

According to Business Insider, Eshelman is suing True the Vote Inc., claiming the Houston-based organization failed to fulfill the conditions of his monetary gift.

True the Vote is a vote-monitoring organization. Complex reports that in the lawsuit, it says that Eshelman “regularly and repeatedly” asked for updates on True the Vote’s investigation but was “consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises of follow-up that never occurred.”

Here’s more from USA Today:

Eshelman allegedly wired $2 million on Nov. 5 and an additional $500,000 on Nov. 13 that was intended to be put toward True the Vote’s “Validate the Vote” strategy.

The initiative was designed to investigate and litigate claims of voter fraud and “solicit whistleblower testimonies,” “build public momentum,” “galvanize Republican legislative support in key states,” “analyze data to identify patterns of election subversion” and “file lawsuits … with the capacity to be heard by the Supreme Court of the United States.”

True the Vote offered Eshelman $1 million as long as he didn’t sue them, the report states. The organization dropped its lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Nov. 16.

Eshelman’s lawsuit alleges that True the Vote’s “consistent delay and inability to make progress on the goals … suggested that many of those goals might not be met since many important deadlines relating to state election results were rapidly approaching.”

The group’s president and founder, Catherine Engelbrecht cited “barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time” as why they failed to uncover evidence of voter fraud.

True the Vote says on its website that it aims to “empower and equip citizens to ensure that our election process is protected from fraud and exploitation.”