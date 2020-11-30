News
Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
*Venture capitalist Fred Eshelman gave $2.5 million to a group of Trump supporters promising to help overturn the election results. Eshelman is now suing to get his money back.
According to Business Insider, Eshelman is suing True the Vote Inc., claiming the Houston-based organization failed to fulfill the conditions of his monetary gift.
True the Vote is a vote-monitoring organization. Complex reports that in the lawsuit, it says that Eshelman “regularly and repeatedly” asked for updates on True the Vote’s investigation but was “consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises of follow-up that never occurred.”
Here’s more from USA Today:
Eshelman allegedly wired $2 million on Nov. 5 and an additional $500,000 on Nov. 13 that was intended to be put toward True the Vote’s “Validate the Vote” strategy.
The initiative was designed to investigate and litigate claims of voter fraud and “solicit whistleblower testimonies,” “build public momentum,” “galvanize Republican legislative support in key states,” “analyze data to identify patterns of election subversion” and “file lawsuits … with the capacity to be heard by the Supreme Court of the United States.”
True the Vote offered Eshelman $1 million as long as he didn’t sue them, the report states. The organization dropped its lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Nov. 16.
Eshelman’s lawsuit alleges that True the Vote’s “consistent delay and inability to make progress on the goals … suggested that many of those goals might not be met since many important deadlines relating to state election results were rapidly approaching.”
The group’s president and founder, Catherine Engelbrecht cited “barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time” as why they failed to uncover evidence of voter fraud.
True the Vote says on its website that it aims to “empower and equip citizens to ensure that our election process is protected from fraud and exploitation.”
WATCH NOW: Reign Edwards & Helena Howard Star in New Series 'The Wilds'
*Young Hollywood took the Amazon Studios & ABC Signature original series “The Wilds” by storm.
The 10-part series follows a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds who survive a plane crash and are left on a deserted island.
“They didn’t know how long they were going to be stranded on the island. Or when help was going to come,” says actress Helena Howard who plays Nora
These girls go into survival mode. However, surviving isn’t the only battle they will endure. You’ll see them clash and reveal secrets/traumas they’ve been through.
“I love that this character is giving you a glimpse of something that she doesn’t tell anybody,” says Reign Edwards who stars as Rachel. “It’s literally something that only her family knows and even then they had to discover.”
“Mental health plays a key role in the series. It’s a tough thing for people to go through. Especially in the black community. It’s not talked about as often. We’re just now starting the conversation on Mental health,” Edwards told us.
And for a plot twist, the viewers wouldn’t have imagined … these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
“There’s a lot of twists and turns. You’d think one thing is another. You’d be shocked that one thing is even there. I think not just with the excitement but with the emotional journey you go on with these characters, I hope it reminds everyone to just shower everyone you meet with love,” says Edwards.
“The Wilds” premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 11
Actor Rick Schroder Defends Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘It Made Me Mad’
*Former child star Rick Schroder is catching heat — including death threats — for helping to post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old suspected white supremacist who travelled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wis., in August, where he fatally shot two Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder told the New York Post about why he contributed to the teen killer’s bail. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”
The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars toward Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail, and a lot of folks are pissed off about it.
Would Schroder and other Kyle supporters still empathize if he was a black teenager who travelled across state lines with a firearm that he was not legally allowed to carry, and shot two people dead? Hell-to-the-NO!
Rittenhouse was open-carrying an AR-15 rifle, which he allegedly obtained from a friend in Wisconsin. Open carry is legal in the state only if the gun owner is 18 or older.
“It made me mad,” Schroder told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”
Schroder compared Kyle’s case to his own arrests last year on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were filed after his girlfriend was reportedly uncooperative with police.
“It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater,” Schroder told the Post. “I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed.”
According to TMZ, Schroder reached out to police last week after receiving threatening messages on social media in reaction to his support for Rittenhouse.
Meanwhile, Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, related to the deaths of two males during protests following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rittenhouse’s legal team claims he was defending himself after a mob threatened him and attempted to disarm him.
Pregnant Summer Walker Slams Boyfriend London On Da Track, Claims He’s a Deadbeat Dad
*Summer Walker, who recently took to social media to put her growing baby bump on display, is now putting her boyfriend on blast for allegedly being a deadbeat to his other children.
Earlier this month, the singer confirmed that she is expecting her first child with producer London On Da Track, who has other children by at least two different women.
Walker posted a series of messages to her Instagram Stories, claiming London is not a good father and telling Black men that they need to do better when it comes to their parental duties. She even referred to her own father as a “lame.”
“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n#### lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue,”Walker wrote.
She then blamed her issues with London On Da Track on the generational trauma from slavery.
“I guess n##### still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s###, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S#### really sad,” she added.
Check out her posts below.
Walker went on to threaten to “out this bum nigga” and ruin his life, apparently because he’s been cheating on her.
Just last week, the couple appeared to be happy in now-deleted photos they shared on Instagram of them booed up.
Summer’s rant about the mother of London’s children didn’t go unnoticed by the women, prompting Eboni Ivori and Erica Racine to pop off on Instagram.
“The story of the day is my ex has a side bitch who smiles in my face and be nosy every time she runs into me but I just found out… No wonder she be all in my business,” Racine wrote. “Don’t be fake to me boo, be fake to his girl cus I’m good.”
Ivori took issue with Walker’s comments about London’s relationship with his children.
“How the f*ck yu tried to get him spend time w his kids but he didn’t wanna? But then double back and say his bitter baby moms wouldn’t hv it bc of yu!” she wrote on Instagram.
“Summer needs to keep whoever nose that is she got outta other folks business,” she concluded.
What are your thoughts about Summer’s remarks? Let us know in the comments.
