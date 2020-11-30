Meet the Descendants of Africans Aboard The Clotilda, the Last Slave Ship to Sail Across the Atlantic in 1860 (Watch)

*Retired former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has called out messy Black folks for mocking NBA veteran Nate Robinson.

Robinson was knocked out in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night by YouTuber Jake Paul. The match occurred at Staples Center in Los Angeles just before the Mike Tyson–Roy Jones Jr. exhibition on Saturday.

Robinson took a hit so hard that he is now the center of jokes and mockery on social media. As a former boxer, Mayweather is not down with people taking aim Robinson, and he made his feelings clear in a post on Instagram.

“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers,” Mayweather wrote. “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” Check out his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

“It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort,” Mayweather sontinued. “SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.”

Watch Robinson’s knock-out moment via the Twitter video below:

Shortly after the fight, Robinson took to Instagram to share an update on his health.

“Thank you, everyone, for all of the well wishes, I’m OK,” the 36-year-old wrote. “I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”

Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson)