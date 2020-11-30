Urban Music
Drake Says 2021 Grammys Nominations Shows ‘Disconnect Between Impactful Music’
*Drake has chimed in on the outcry over the 2021 Grammy nominations after The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy for being “corrupt.”
The lineup of 2021 Grammy nominees was revealed last week, and The Weeknd received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
READ MORE: Beyonce Leads Grammys 2021 Nominations, Kanye West Considered ‘Christian’ Artist
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Drake also made time to speak out about how the annual music awarda show is having a “disconnect” from recognizing “impactful music.”
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story.
Drake has won four Grammys, but even he dissed the ceremoney onstage at the 2019 show.
“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways,” continued Drake. “The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”
Drake added that now is “a great time” for someone to “start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that The Weeknd’s Grammy snub may have to due with him headlining next year’s Super Bowl, but Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO, tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.
In a statement to the publication, he said “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Mason Jr. says. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”
According to TMZ’s report, Grammy officials gave The Weeknd an ultimatum between the two events, and after heated negotiations, they came to an agreement.
“We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before,” Mason Jr. adds in his statement. “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”
“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” the statement continues.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
THE REAL: Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Drop In and Tease a New Edition Reunion!
*On Monday, Nov. 30, The Real welcomes friend to the show, Johnny Gill, who brings along former New Edition bandmate, Ralph Tresvant, as they tease a reunion of the group and a possible tour with fellow Boston-area boyband, New Kids on the Block! Ralph also talks about his appearance on the series A Closer Look on UMC and how the classic song “Candy Girl” had to be changed because of him.
And with the holidays quickly approaching, co-host Loni Love already has her eye on a special gift for her boyfriend James that will help him take of that extra quarantine weight!
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!
New Edition Had to Change “Candy Girl” Because of Ralph Tresvant
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant Tease a New Edition Reunion and Tour With Another Boston Boy Band!
Garcelle Beauvais: The last time we saw the entire group together was in 2017 when New Edition received a star on The Walk of Fame. Wil there be another reunion soon? We need you guys back! Will there be a reunion? Let us know!
Ralph Tresvant: We’re in talks. Everyone is talkin’.
Johnny Gill: Well, you know, it’s not even gonna be a reunion. It’s– it’s just– we’re happy to say that, uh, we’ve done 37 years and we’ve always had our issues and battles. Everyone knows. If you’re siblings and have friends, and we go through ups and downs. But, God has kept us here for over 30-something plus years, and that’s how we’ve been able to get through the process of doing what we do. Yes, there will absolutely be a New Edition– it won’t be a reunion because it’s all six of us coming back strong. But, it’s gonna be as it has always been, it’s gonna be New Edition. And, um, we’re ready to rock. Just lookin’ at some things and we might– you’re probably gonna hear from us sooner than later. Very soon. Hopefully.
Garcelle: Oh! That’s some good news! We’ll take you however we can get you.
(Everyone chuckles)
Garcelle: Johnny, you say that one day we might even see New Edition on tour with another group of guys from Boston. I know who I’m thinking of. Do tell.
Johnny: New Kids on the Block. Let me tell you, we love those guys and Cheese, his name is Donnie Wahlberg, but that’s my twin. We call each other “twins”. We’ve all been talkin’ for years about trying to get together to do something and maybe tour together. And I think that’s gonna happen at some point, so…
Adrienne Houghton: So dope.
Johnny: We’ve been really pushing that and hopin’ at some point we’re gonna pull it together for a New Edition and New Kids… I think people would love that.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment
Winners List for 2020 Soul Train Awards Hosted by Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold / VIDEO
*(NEW YORK, NY) – The 2020 “Soul Train Awards” celebrated the best in soul, R&B and hip hop by highlighting both living legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired this evening, November 29, 2020 at 8 PM EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 was hosted by the iconic best friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who also brought their chemistry to the stage as the show’s opening musical acts.
Chris Brown led the pack as the evening’s most awarded artist, dominating in four categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the shared honors of Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit “Go Crazy.” H.E.R. followed closely with two awards: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.”
MORE NEWS: Pregnant Summer Walker Slams Boyfriend London On Da Track, Claims He’s a Deadbeat Dad
Honoring artists across 12 categories, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” also recognized Summer Walker (Album of the Year), Megan thee Stallion (Rhythm & Beats Award), Brandy (Soul Train Certified), Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid (Video of the Year), Snoh Aalegra (Best New Artist) and Kirk Franklin (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award) for their special contributions to the genre.
The hosts kicked things off with an electrifying song and dance tribute to the power of Black women. Brandy performed a medley of her recent hits “Say Something” and “Boderline.” Ella Mai sang her latest single “Not Another Love Song.” Lucky Daye shut the stage down with Babyface for a performance of their new collaboration “Shoulda.” Charlie Wilson performed a duet with Smokey Robinson before honoring the memory of gospel legend Rance Allen with a rousing tribute. Additional performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra and CeeLo Green. After accepting the Lady of Soul Award, Monica brought down the house with a jam-packed performance of her chart-topping hits.
In addition to electrifying performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher featured R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney took the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Presenters included Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Deon Cole, Nicco Annan, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans.
The full winners list for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” is below
2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” WINNERS
Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra
Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.
Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”
Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan thee Stallion “Savage”
Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
source: Vaughn Alvarez / [email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
*Barack Obama has given former actor Drake his approval to play him in a potential biopic about the former president.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…,” said Obama during a recent interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.
“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he added. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake’s acting career began on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi,” before he transitioned into a hip-hop artist. According to PEOPLE, the rapper first expressed interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.
READ MORE: Barack Obama Makes TikTok Debut to Promote New ‘Promised Land’ Memoir
“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Drake continued, “If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”
In related news, Obama is currently on his book tour promoting his new memoir “A Promised Land,” and during a recent interview with Breakfast Club, he addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for Black Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” Obama told the hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
WATCH:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer