Social Heat
Did You Know That Jake Paul Broke His Nose BEFORE Fight with Nate Robinson? / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, YouTuber Jake Paul took the second win of his boxing career Saturday night, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
While Paul has been boxing for some time now, he revealed that he stepped into the ring with a broken nose! In a post-fight interview, the 23-year-old explained that he injured himself while he was meditating. He broke his nose after he passed out and fell face-first onto a concrete floor, International Business Times reports.
“Just four weeks ago, I was meditating and fell flat on my face, broke my nose. And were not able to spar until a couple of days ago. So I had to come into this fight with a broken nose,” Paul said.
He even shared the news on Instagram saying: “Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming 🔜”
MORE NEWS: Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
Entertainment
Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, Kevin Hart released “Zero F***s Given” earlier this month, his latest standup show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home! While many fans can’t get enough of it, others don’t seem to be enjoying his new work.
On top of receiving a few negative reviews from critics who called Hart “unfunny,” his show led to criticism due to a part in his set where he discusses his 15-year-old daughter’s love life. In the special, Hart joked that his daughter once told him, “‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”
Many condemned the comedian for his remarks, and now Hart is speaking out to defend himself against people who claimed he was demeaning his daughter but also attacking Black women in a conversation he had on a new app called “Clubhouse.”
“Alright guys, we gotta stop,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “Stop with the false narrative. It’s a false narrative that’s being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black… stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it.”
MORE NEWS: Idris Elba to Interview Music Legend Paul McCartney in BBC One Holiday Special
Social Heat
Mo’Nique Becomes the Latest Celeb to Join OnlyFans – She Tells Why
*Mo’Nique recently took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be joining the popular app, OnlyFans!
The 52-year-old actress and comedian uploaded a video to IG, sharing how she was given the wrong impression at first. But after someone let her know it’s a platform to connect closer to fans, she was all in.
Mo’Nique said she will not be sharing adult content like some influencers and celebs have been doing. Instead of showing her “special treats,” Mo’Nique said her “OnlyFamily” will be filled with workout and cooking content. She said it will also be a space where “everyone can give each other love.”
Mo now joins a lengthy list of stars who have joined the community including Michael B Jordan, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, and more.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Chas Bronxson's 'Dear Beyoncé' Hilariously Highlights the Perils of A Super 'Stan' / WATCH
Social Heat
Denver Mayor/Hypocrite Apologizes for Telling Residents to Not Travel for Thanksgiving – but He Does
*Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock just got a lesson in “practice what you preach.”
Hancock had to issue a public apology after he traveled to Mississippi for #Thanksgiving—-despite telling local residents to stay home due to COVID-19. He traveled to Houston for the Mississippi trip, and tweeted the guidance to stay home about 30 minutes before his flight.
Mayor Hancock said he made the decision to head out of town because his wife and daughter are in Mississippi, where his daughter recently took a job.
“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver. I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.”
RELATED: Trump's Thanksgiving Proclamation Touts Pandemic Courage – But Still Urges Americans to 'Gather'
