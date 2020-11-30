Did You Know That Jake Paul Broke His Nose BEFORE Fight with Nate Robinson? / VIDEO

*As we previously reported, YouTuber Jake Paul took the second win of his boxing career Saturday night, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While Paul has been boxing for some time now, he revealed that he stepped into the ring with a broken nose! In a post-fight interview, the 23-year-old explained that he injured himself while he was meditating. He broke his nose after he passed out and fell face-first onto a concrete floor, International Business Times reports.

“Just four weeks ago, I was meditating and fell flat on my face, broke my nose. And were not able to spar until a couple of days ago. So I had to come into this fight with a broken nose,” Paul said.

He even shared the news on Instagram saying: “Broke my nose on the day of the press conference… 20 days before the fight… I couldn’t train… Boxing documentary coming 🔜”

