BLIND ITEM: The Shady Talent Agency

*Four months after former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died at age 74 from the coronavirus, his widow and assistant are clashing over money.

According to TMZ, Lisa Reichert — who was Herman’s executive assistant for 9 years until his death — has filed docs in Henry County, Georgia opposing Gloria Cain’s attempt to serve as administrator to her late husband’s estate.

Reichert claims Herman promised her a severance package and she fears the widow won’t deliver.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Lisa claims Gloria grossly understated Herman’s assets and failed to list gold coins and bars she claims were stored in Herman’s safe deposit box, along with other cash.

Lisa claims the estate failed to acknowledge her severance claim, which she says Herman repeatedly promised to pay her when he was alive. Lisa fears if Gloria’s appointed administrator of the estate she’ll distribute the $482k in assets she listed without setting aside enough to cover her claim against the estate.

Cain was hospitalized over the summer in the Atlanta area after his COVID-19 diagnosis. There were also reports that he been placed on a ventilator

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” a post on his website said at the time. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

The website posting went to say there were “hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick.”

However, he “never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

An earlier post on Cain’s website said they weren’t sure how the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza contracted the virus.

It’s possible Cain caught the virus when he attended Donald Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case of infection.