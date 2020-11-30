Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Shady Talent Agency
*The following Blind Item comes from Mr. X by way of Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Which agency refuses to let any of their clients appear on the alliterate talk show host’s program? [A rep] was overheard saying her show was “too urban” (which is code for exactly what you think it is) and the host is “mean to her guests and staff”.
Like the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients, and who the agency’s clients are required to appear on, isn’t?
What hypocrites and wusses.
Can you guess the “urban” talk show/host and “the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients”?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Herman Cain’s Widow and Assistant Clash Over Severance Package, Gold Bars
*Four months after former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died at age 74 from the coronavirus, his widow and assistant are clashing over money.
According to TMZ, Lisa Reichert — who was Herman’s executive assistant for 9 years until his death — has filed docs in Henry County, Georgia opposing Gloria Cain’s attempt to serve as administrator to her late husband’s estate.
Reichert claims Herman promised her a severance package and she fears the widow won’t deliver.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Lisa claims Gloria grossly understated Herman’s assets and failed to list gold coins and bars she claims were stored in Herman’s safe deposit box, along with other cash.
Lisa claims the estate failed to acknowledge her severance claim, which she says Herman repeatedly promised to pay her when he was alive. Lisa fears if Gloria’s appointed administrator of the estate she’ll distribute the $482k in assets she listed without setting aside enough to cover her claim against the estate.
READ MORE: Black Lawmakers from States Across the Country Are Meeting This Week
Cain was hospitalized over the summer in the Atlanta area after his COVID-19 diagnosis. There were also reports that he been placed on a ventilator
“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” a post on his website said at the time. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”
The website posting went to say there were “hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick.”
However, he “never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”
An earlier post on Cain’s website said they weren’t sure how the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza contracted the virus.
It’s possible Cain caught the virus when he attended Donald Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case of infection.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Messy Black Folks for Mocking Nate Robinson
*Retired former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has called out messy Black folks for mocking NBA veteran Nate Robinson.
Robinson was knocked out in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night by YouTuber Jake Paul. The match occurred at Staples Center in Los Angeles just before the Mike Tyson–Roy Jones Jr. exhibition on Saturday.
Robinson took a hit so hard that he is now the center of jokes and mockery on social media. As a former boxer, Mayweather is not down with people taking aim Robinson, and he made his feelings clear in a post on Instagram.
“Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers,” Mayweather wrote. “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.” Check out his full post below.
READ MORE: Mike Tyson (54) / Roy Jones Jr (51) Fight to A Draw – Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson! / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
“It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort,” Mayweather sontinued. “SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself.”
Watch Robinson’s knock-out moment via the Twitter video below:
Nate Robinson knockout pic.twitter.com/K57E05LM94
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 29, 2020
Shortly after the fight, Robinson took to Instagram to share an update on his health.
“Thank you, everyone, for all of the well wishes, I’m OK,” the 36-year-old wrote. “I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me…
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”
Check out his post below.
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lifetime Announces January Premiere Date for Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
*Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
The miniseries will feature some of their greatest hits and will be executive produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton and Jesse Collins. Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere will also executive produce from Flavor Unit, the report states.
READ MORE: Say What? Singer Donell Jones is Done with Drugs – Converted Setbacks into Positive New Way of Life
The cast includes G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Monique Paul will play Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella.
Jermel Howard will play rapper and Pepa’s ex-husband, Treach.
Cleveland Berto will play music producer Hurby Azor.
Here’s the official description from Lifetime:
“The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like Let’s Talk About Sex, What a Man, Shoop and Push It, among others.”
The film is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles from a script by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story).
Scroll up and check out the trailer above.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer