Actor Rick Schroder Defends Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘It Made Me Mad’



*Former child star Rick Schroder is catching heat — including death threats — for helping to post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old suspected white supremacist who travelled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wis., in August, where he fatally shot two Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder told the New York Post about why he contributed to the teen killer’s bail. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”

The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars toward Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail, and a lot of folks are pissed off about it.

Would Schroder and other Kyle supporters still empathize if he was a black teenager who travelled across state lines with a firearm that he was not legally allowed to carry, and shot two people dead? Hell-to-the-NO!

Rittenhouse was open-carrying an AR-15 rifle, which he allegedly obtained from a friend in Wisconsin. Open carry is legal in the state only if the gun owner is 18 or older.

“It made me mad,” Schroder told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

Schroder compared Kyle’s case to his own arrests last year on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were filed after his girlfriend was reportedly uncooperative with police.

“It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater,” Schroder told the Post. “I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed.”

According to TMZ, Schroder reached out to police last week after receiving threatening messages on social media in reaction to his support for Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, related to the deaths of two males during protests following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse’s legal team claims he was defending himself after a mob threatened him and attempted to disarm him.