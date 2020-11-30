crime
Actor Rick Schroder Defends Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘It Made Me Mad’
*Former child star Rick Schroder is catching heat — including death threats — for helping to post bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old suspected white supremacist who travelled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wis., in August, where he fatally shot two Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder told the New York Post about why he contributed to the teen killer’s bail. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”
The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars toward Rittenhouse’s $2-million bail, and a lot of folks are pissed off about it.
Would Schroder and other Kyle supporters still empathize if he was a black teenager who travelled across state lines with a firearm that he was not legally allowed to carry, and shot two people dead? Hell-to-the-NO!
Rittenhouse was open-carrying an AR-15 rifle, which he allegedly obtained from a friend in Wisconsin. Open carry is legal in the state only if the gun owner is 18 or older.
“It made me mad,” Schroder told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”
Schroder compared Kyle’s case to his own arrests last year on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were filed after his girlfriend was reportedly uncooperative with police.
“It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater,” Schroder told the Post. “I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed.”
According to TMZ, Schroder reached out to police last week after receiving threatening messages on social media in reaction to his support for Rittenhouse.
Meanwhile, Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, related to the deaths of two males during protests following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rittenhouse’s legal team claims he was defending himself after a mob threatened him and attempted to disarm him.
LA Man Says Upstairs ‘Neighbor’ Fired Shots into His Apartment – Cops Do NOTHING / Watch
*A Los Angeles man named Chris James says he went to bed around 10:30 p.m. and was awoken an hour later from a shotgun firing into his apartment from the unit upstairs.
James says that when police arrived to investigate, they knocked on the door of the apartment above him and when he didn’t answer, they didn’t go inside — a move James thinks is unacceptable considering the situation.
“I feel like I’m in another world. Who is allowed to just shoot into someone’s house?” James questioned. “No one’s gonna do anything until he actually hurts somebody.”
He said he feels he’s being a target for his race since he’s one of the few Black residents in the predominantly Latinx community, reports KTLA.
The bottom line is that James knows he’s literally in a bad place and needs to get out ASAP. To that end, he’s set up a GoFundMe page for his relocation expenses.
Dallas Man Robbed, Killed After Meeting ‘Catfish’ in Houston, Family Says
*The family of a Dallas man who was killed during a suspected robbery say they have lost faith in the police working the case.
Deonte Hicks, 27, reportedly drove to Houston to meet a woman he met online — but police say he was robbed and killed. The family believes he was a victim of catfishing — when a person pretends to be someone else on social media, usually with sinister intentions.
Hicks was fatally shot on May 10, while standing outside of his car after being lured to the 1000 block of Centre Parkway, according to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department, per PEOPLE. After the slaying, two unknown Black males were seen fleeing on foot “in an unknown direction of travel,” the Crime Stoppers release says.
Who killed Deonte Hicks? If you have any information which can help investigators, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 615966-20 – 10000 blk. Centre Pkwy. – @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/FNB7FlHAFt pic.twitter.com/utDKNnG7YR
— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 19, 2020
No arrests have been made, and the family says the police aren’t doing enough to find Hicks’ killer(s).
“It has not been a top priority,” said his mother, Aleshia King. “My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”
Hicks leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.
“Very, very loving father. Kind person,” said his aunt Tamara Peterson. “It has not been a top priority. My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”
Florida Woman Charged with Shooting Police Says 911 Call Proves Her Innocence [VIDEO]
*It seems anytime Black folks exercise their gun rights under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, they end up in jail.
Some might say the law was specifically designed to give white folks the right to kill Black citizens, while at the same time entrap Blacks who to attempt to defend themselves (against suspected white supremaicts).
Case in point… back in September, a Black woman named Diamonds Ford was charged with attempted murder for shooting a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. She mistook him for an intruder after he didn’t immediately identify himself while serving a warrant at her home.
Ford has stated, through her attorney, that the 911 phone call she made during the perceived threat on her home proves that she was acting in defense, according to News4Jax.
Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!! #FreeDiamondsFord pic.twitter.com/pcp7St7pAT
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 19, 2020
Here’s more from NewsOne:
Ford, 28, and her fiance’ Anthony Gantt were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of glass shattering, her lawyer, Stephen Kelly, told News 4 JAX. He said she was unaware the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was executing a high-risk search warrant when she shot her gun through a window in purported self-defense and hit an officer. It was only afterward when JSO identified itself, the 911 call shows.
Ford asked the dispatcher to “send somebody” because “someone is shooting.”
Listen to the 911 call via the Twitter post above.
Even though she was simply standing her ground (as Florida law states), Ford has been charged with attempted murder. She is confident that the recording of her 911 call will prove her innocence.
“She had no idea it was law enforcement in her home. Once they made their announcement she complied,” said her attorney Stephen Kelly.
Her case is yet another example of the police department creating another criminal by forcing someone to defend their home.
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump noted in a Twitter post: “Diamonds Ford feared for her life!! This sadly reminds me of the night police killed Breonna Taylor in her home. Cops stormed into Diamonds’ home BEFORE they announced themselves, and she fired in self-defense!!”
Taylor was killed by law enforcement while they were serving a no-knock warrant on her home in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year.
