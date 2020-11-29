Entertainment
Wesley Snipes Searches for All-Female Action Talent: ‘A Woman of Color, and A Bunch of Her Girlfriends’
*Wesley Snipes, who starred in the Blade franchise consisting of three movies, won’t be attached to the lead role of “Blade 4.”
Instead, he announced recently a big-screen action-film project that he is spearheading titled, “Indigo.” He described “Indigo” as “Foxy Brown meets Mission Impossible.”
“Foxy Brown” is a 1974 movie that featured Pam Grier. In the action-packed film, Grier, as Foxy Brown, was the kick-ass, one-woman wrecking crew that couldn’t be stopped by the bad guys. Grier is considered to be the first and greatest female action film star of all time. Grier, who combined beauty with physicality in “Foxy Brown” and numerous other movies, won’t be easy to duplicate. Yet, Snipes is on the hunt.
“We are looking for new talent and want to discover a new female action star, a woman of color, and a bunch of her girlfriends who do their La Femme Nikita thing,” Snipes said recently on the podcast broadcast, “Life is…with Damien King Lee.
According to Snipes, he is looking for the perfect female action star wherever she is.
“We are doing a global virtual casting,” said Snipes. “We have a body movement specialist, where we would take them through a training program, bringing a grand masters from various disciplines like martial arts, dance, cinematography, directing; all of the things that go into the qualities that you need to become an action star. We will have all of that Blade-esque mixed, hybrid type of action content.
As far as Blade 4 is concerned, Snipes, who won’t be in it, supports the casting of Mahershala Ali as vampire vigilante Blade.
“Congratulations and Salaam (peace) to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come,” said Snipes. Inshallah (God willing), we will someday work together.”
Mike Tyson (54) / Roy Jones Jr (51) Fight to A Draw – Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson! / WATCH
*Well, it’s Sunday morning and if you’re waking up with the Tyson-Jones fight on your mind, you’re wondering who won, right? The answer is … it was unofficially ruled a draw.
The Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight exhibition fight surprised a lot of fans and went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition.
“I could’ve done everything better,” Tyson said. “Everything I was doing I could’ve done it better, so God willing, I’ll be better the next exhibition.”
Admittedly, both fighters, in their 50s, looked pretty good, but ultimately Tyson, 54, overwhelmed Jones, 51, with heavy hits, breaking down Jones after the fourth round. Tyson outlanded Jones 67-37, according to CompuBox.
#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀
Mike Tyson agrees.
Roy Jones Jr not so much… 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W
— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020
Tyson also had a 57-28 advantage in power punches, including 35 to the body. After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.
“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”
As we said up top, the fight was an 8-rounder and each of those lasted two minutes. Additionally, each fighter wore 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. The WBC also created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.
“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”
Oh yeah, speaking of 23-year-old Paul’s fight with Robinson, check out the YouTuber’s devastating knockout of the 36-year-old ex-NBAer:
Getting back to Tyson and Jones, after the fight, both men appeared healthy, thank goodness. Tyson said he is not doing any other fighting … unless it’s an exhibition. He has also pledged to give his purse to charity.
“This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson said of the fight. “We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.”
The man they call “Iron Mike” is more fragile than you might think. Or at least he wants you to think that. It’s been 15 years since his last fight. He said he wanted to get back in the ring again but he was scared of getting injured because it had been such a long layoff.
“I’m afraid I might get hurt. Why nobody care about my ass?” Tyson said to Jim Gray in a postfight interview. “I haven’t fought in 15 years. [Jones] stopped fighting two years ago, and everybody’s worried about his ass.”
EUR Reviews: ‘Mangrove’ a Must and ‘The Giant’ a Bust / WATCH
*“Mangrove,” is one of five films from the “Small Axe” anthology by Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).
Based on true events, the film chronicles the 50th anniversary of the day in 1970 when 150 protesters of West Indian and African heritage in Notting Hill, West London, took to the streets because of police brutality. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove—a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists—time after time.
When nine men and women are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues. his must see film follows the Nine and their road to justice. One of the Nine, Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), is the leader of the British Black Panther Movement.
Ironically, Wright is the sister of T’Challa in Black Panther. During the highly publicized trial of the Mangrove Nine, tensions ran high as they fought against brutal treatment and discrimination.
“Mangrove” is not only timely, but universal in its depiction of bigotry and injustice throughout the universe. The raw emotions that spill out into the streets, and at times inside the Mangrove, are real. “Mangrove” hits its mark going for the jugular with in your face necessary narratives.
Co-written and directed by Steve McQueen, “Mangrove” also stars Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, and Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter, and Gary Beadle. “Mangrove” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Giant’
Watching “The Giant” is like watching paint dry. At least with the paint drying, viewers are spared the doldrums of Charlotte’s (Odessa Young) sleepwalk-like trudge through “The Giant.” Minutes after the film begins, Charlotte mother’s quivering feet are seen because she has just committed suicide. This scene is tantamount to what audiences are in for; in addition to a serial killer storyline.
Charlotte is a 17-year-old spending the summer in her Georgia hometown before heading off to college. Her questionable first love Joe (Ben Schnetzer), who mysteriously disappeared also returns. And Charlotte’s best friend Olivia (Madelyn Cline) only adds to the dire state of affairs with her dark appearances.
The surreal scenes and dreamlike sequences set up to pique the imagination fail miserably because of the monotonous and maudlin tone of the movie. Charlotte’s belabored, psychological trek drains viewers to the point where they could care less about the conclusion.
Directed by David Raboy, “The Giant” also stars Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline, Danny Ramirez, and PJ Marshall. “The Giant” is available on Digital & On Demand.
Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, Kevin Hart released “Zero F***s Given” earlier this month, his latest standup show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home! While many fans can’t get enough of it, others don’t seem to be enjoying his new work.
On top of receiving a few negative reviews from critics who called Hart “unfunny,” his show led to criticism due to a part in his set where he discusses his 15-year-old daughter’s love life. In the special, Hart joked that his daughter once told him, “‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”
Many condemned the comedian for his remarks, and now Hart is speaking out to defend himself against people who claimed he was demeaning his daughter but also attacking Black women in a conversation he had on a new app called “Clubhouse.”
“Alright guys, we gotta stop,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “Stop with the false narrative. It’s a false narrative that’s being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black… stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it.”
