Shawn V. Branch: My Personal Experience with COVID-19 and the Life Lessons Learned
*The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on so many of us. Not only have we been dealing with quarantining, wearing masks, and social distancing, but we have also been dealing with all of this with the added pressure of a national reckoning with racial injustice and a nail-biting election. For so many of us, we are looking forward to 2021 and praying it will be much nicer than this crazy year.
My personal experience with COVID began the first week of March. It started with symptoms of a common cold that then turned into what I thought was the flu. I did not feel awful, but I developed a fever that would not go away. I tried everything that I had done in the past to rid myself of the flu, but nothing was working. Having COVID never crossed my mind until two close friends kept asking me if I thought I should get a test. My immediate reaction was to say no. In my mind, I was still thinking it was the flu and I felt sure I could not have COVID.
The Ripple Effect of NFL QB Lamar Jackson Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch)
*With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, joining the multitude of recent positive tests in their organization, the team’s game that was scheduled Thanksgiving night against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EST.
But the consequences of their COVID situation extend beyond Baltimore.
ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter joined SportsCenter yesterday to discuss Jackson’s positive test and what it could mean for the Ravens/Steelers matchup and future NFL games.
Baltimore’s COVID collapse:
This week, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also among Ravens players placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Also, the Ravens said Wednesday the team “disciplined” a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.
Geraldo Suggests Naming the COVID Vaccines After Trump to Make Him Feel Better (Watch)
*To soothe Donald Trump’s hurt feelings for losing his presidential re-election bid, his boy Geraldo Rivera proposed naming the COVID vaccine after him as a salve.
“I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump? Make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him. And years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.”
Watch below (or here on Twitter):
Geraldo WHAT: “I had an idea with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s gotta give up and time to leave and time to transition … why not name the vaccine The Trump, make it, like, ‘have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him.” pic.twitter.com/UjdMXGiBYb
— The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020
Twitter had some thoughts.
Naming a vaccine after Trump would be like naming a hamburger after Jeffrey Dahmer, @Geraldo.
— Don Millard (@OTOOLEFAN) November 20, 2020
If someone asked me if I got Trumped, I’d assume they were asking me if I got screwed over. This is dumb. And so is Geraldo
— Willy The Wino (@BillWanti1) November 20, 2020
Geraldo proposes that Trump be able to put his name on something that he didn’t make or fund, but would expand his brand: https://t.co/9iW5S8MKxc
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
Lyft Passenger Calls Driver the N-Word, Threatens to Pee in his Car After Being Asked to Put Mask Back On (Watch)
*In the latest viral video of a mask request devolving into a racist rant, a white couple gets upset and starts slinging the n-word at their Lyft driver after he asked that the man put his mask “back on.”
Lyft has permanently banned the man following the incident that occurred Tuesday (Nov. 17) in Issaquah, Washington. according to Newsweek.com. The driver. David Kangogo, said he had picked up a couple at about 9.30 p.m. when, mid-ride, he noticed the man had taken off his mask. Lyft requires both drivers and riders to wear face coverings in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So I said, ‘Sir, could you kindly put your mask on,'” Kangogo, 30, told Newsweek.
“He ignored me the first time, I repeated [it] and told him he’s putting me at risk and all the other passengers I pick up after him.”
Kangogo said that’s when the man, identified only as Joe, called him the n-word.
“He said, ‘Oh, shut up n*****, you don’t know s***,” Kangogo said. “So I just pulled over and got out of the car and told them I have canceled the ride, they can go ahead and get another driver.”
The video begins with the man exiting the car and telling Kangogo, “You’re a sand n****r. That’s what you are. You’re a f**king sand n****r.”
Watch below or click here to view on Twitter:
Racist in Washington uses the n-word & verbally abuses a Lyft driver pic.twitter.com/ywSykXLz6e
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 19, 2020
View the edited version below:
