LisaRaye and Mother Go OFF on Each Other! WATCH Explosive Trailer for ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

*Actress LisaRaye McCoy is already on the lips of folks because of her comments about Halle Berry’s bedroom skills … or lack thereof. Well, after last night’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” we suspect she’ll be on folk’s lips all over again.

If you missed it, the actress sat down with her mother and her daughter to discuss tensions in their family on the latest episode of the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network series.

In the preview promo video above, LisaRaye and her mom Katie McCoy are shown yelling at each other about the actress’ late father.

“She knew her daddy was a damn hoe,” Katie says about her daughter. The Fox Soul “Cocktails With Queens” co-host responds with: “What do I do about it now, mom? Can I buy you?” Katie grows angrier and fires back, “You ain’t got enough damn money to buy me!”

Later in the video, LisaRaye says, “My mom, she makes me feel like that’s what I don’t want to be.”

Vanzant then points to Katie and explains, “You’re looking at a bitter, unhappy woman who thinks she’s entitled to something.”

For those who don’t know the story, LisaRaye had a close relationship with her father, Chicago businessman David Ray McCoy, who was murdered in 1988.

As UrbanHollywood411 notes, after decades of anger and disrespect in the McCoy family, Iyanla tries to help LisaRaye and Katie settle their differences, and warns them: “If you ain’t willing to fall, life will tear you down.”

Even though the episode aired last night on OWN, you can watch it anytime online via this URL/link: http://www.oprah.com/own-iyanla-fix-my-life/lisaraye-mccoy.