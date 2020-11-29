Cosby’s Rep Releases Strange Video Ahead of Tues. Hearing: ‘These Aren’t Normal Times’ / WATCH

*Folks are puzzled over a bizarre video by Bill Cosby’s spokesman which compared the disgraced comedian’s sexual assault conviction to the police killings of black people across America.

The brief video features Andrew Wyatt appears and was posted on Cosby’s social media accounts Friday, in which he begins by saying “These aren’t normal times.”

“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all. We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.”

The video also asks followers to tune into a virtual hearing in Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, when Cosby’s lawyers will make oral arguments in the appeal of his 2018 conviction.

“On behalf of myself, and Mr. and Mrs. Cosby, we thank you for your love and support and may the most high God continue to keep you and your family safe during these difficult times,” Wyatt said.

As has been reported, Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Cosby’s social media accounts have been regularly updated as he serves his sentence in Pennsylvania prison and his team fights for his exoneration.

Camille, Cosby’s wife of 56 years, has railed against her husband’s case, even accusing the judge of racism.

In 2014, Camille released a statement saying that her husband had been the victim of accusations:

“The man I met, and fell in love with, and whom I continue to love, is the man you all knew through his work. He is a kind man… and a wonderful husband, father and friend.”