Ayesha Posts Positive Note to Nate – But Steph & Other NBAers Throw More Hits Via Twitter

*This episode of “Ready To Love” was the end of the honeymoon phase for many cast members. They had to face BFFs of the ladies and answer tough questions that caused reality to meet the fantasy they’ve been living in while at this private resort. If some of these men were stocks in a portfolio they would have been downgraded and sold at a fire sale on Black Friday.

Take Kris and Nyya: They have been each other’s top draft pick since day one. They seemed compatible in every way and the chemistry was undeniable. After four miscarriages, Nyya said she’s looking for a man to ‘juice me up’ and go half on a baby. Kris seemed to be the chosen one until Nyya’s cousin and best friend, Kiki, showed up and started asking real-life questions about money. How did he plan to handle finances in their budding relationship, Kiki asked. Kris said he would pay the mortgage, while Nyya would pay for utilities and groceries. Basically, they would split it down the middle like roommates, he told them. When the cousins asked follow-up questions for more clarification Kris admitted his radio job didn’t pay much, therefore he would be willing to “fill in the gaps” because Nyya was the breadwinner!

His answers were an obvious turn-off for Nyya and cousin KiKi so Kris made an early exit from the scene and left the BFFs to scandalize his name. Kris sought advice from his platonic friend and fellow cast member, Joy. She suggested Kris revamp his point of view and try to get back in Nyya’s good graces since she was the only person he focused on the entire time.

Meanwhile, Nyya had hedged her bets with Edwin early on. Nyya ran to Edwin – her second-round draft pick – to get his response to those same questions that tripped up Kris. Edwin passed with flying colors. Nyya rewarded Edwin with a kiss and, just like that, Kris was an afterthought. When Kris approached her again to clean up the verbal mess he made earlier, Nyya gave him the cold shoulder.

Now Edwin has got some decisions to make. He had just professed his desire to pursue Wynter in front of her friend and other cast members. Unless he wants to come across as shady he has got to fix it before he is caught up in an entanglement.

