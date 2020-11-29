Entertainment
Ayesha Posts Positive Note to Nate – But Steph & Other NBAers Throw More Hits Via Twitter
*Poor, poor Nate Robinson. Even though he got KDFO(!) last night by YouTuber Jake Paul, he’s still taking hits. Po’ thang.
Those additional hits started immediately for the former Knicks star Saturday night as he became Twitter’s punching bag, with Steph Curry and wife Ayesha chiming in.
“Gonna shock the world bro,” Robinson said in a previous tweet, to which the Warriors superstar joked after the fight, “I see no lies.”
Curry, fresh off The Match 3 with Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, and Phil Mickelson, also added, “Be ok Nate……come on man.”
Curry’s wife Ayesha also commended Robinson for stepping out of his comfort zone despite the result.
“Don’t care about the KO, I just think it’s cool to see someone trying something new and stepping out of their comfort zone. That’s dope and inspiring. You don’t have to just be one thing. I never want to live a life where I look back and say I didn’t try something I wanted,” she posted.
One of the most brutal KO’s of the year, by the YouTuber Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/r4WUGtka1a
— Rob Brown (@RobBrownBetting) November 29, 2020
Along with Steph and Ayesha, other pro athletes decided to weigh in on Robinson’s disastrous night in the ring.
“NIGHT NIGHT,” Joel Embiid tweeted.
“Jake Paul tho,” JR Smith penned.
“That was no representation of the NBA family lol,” Nick Young wrote.
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks also quipped about tossing his hat into the ring next.
“Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next,” Kane tweeted.
Steffanie Rivers: ‘Ready to Love’ Review Ep. 6, Drop it Like it’s Hot! / WATCH
*This episode of “Ready To Love” was the end of the honeymoon phase for many cast members. They had to face BFFs of the ladies and answer tough questions that caused reality to meet the fantasy they’ve been living in while at this private resort. If some of these men were stocks in a portfolio they would have been downgraded and sold at a fire sale on Black Friday.
Take Kris and Nyya: They have been each other’s top draft pick since day one. They seemed compatible in every way and the chemistry was undeniable. After four miscarriages, Nyya said she’s looking for a man to ‘juice me up’ and go half on a baby. Kris seemed to be the chosen one until Nyya’s cousin and best friend, Kiki, showed up and started asking real-life questions about money. How did he plan to handle finances in their budding relationship, Kiki asked. Kris said he would pay the mortgage, while Nyya would pay for utilities and groceries. Basically, they would split it down the middle like roommates, he told them. When the cousins asked follow-up questions for more clarification Kris admitted his radio job didn’t pay much, therefore he would be willing to “fill in the gaps” because Nyya was the breadwinner!
His answers were an obvious turn-off for Nyya and cousin KiKi so Kris made an early exit from the scene and left the BFFs to scandalize his name. Kris sought advice from his platonic friend and fellow cast member, Joy. She suggested Kris revamp his point of view and try to get back in Nyya’s good graces since she was the only person he focused on the entire time.
Meanwhile, Nyya had hedged her bets with Edwin early on. Nyya ran to Edwin – her second-round draft pick – to get his response to those same questions that tripped up Kris. Edwin passed with flying colors. Nyya rewarded Edwin with a kiss and, just like that, Kris was an afterthought. When Kris approached her again to clean up the verbal mess he made earlier, Nyya gave him the cold shoulder.
Now Edwin has got some decisions to make. He had just professed his desire to pursue Wynter in front of her friend and other cast members. Unless he wants to come across as shady he has got to fix it before he is caught up in an entanglement.
Click on the video above to see the rest of my review and who got sent home at the end of episode 6.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter. Like, share and subscribe to her videos on YouTube.
Award-Winning Filmmaker Patrice D. Bowman Wraps Successful Film Festival Run This December
*New York, New York — Patrice D. Bowman’s award-winning short film “Saturday Grace“will wrap its yearlong film festival run this December, with its final online screenings occurring at the 8th annual Chain Film Festival (December 3rd) and the inaugural Yale in Hollywood Film Festival (December 4th).
Previously, the short screened at five acclaimed festivals and two exhibitions, including the Academy Award-qualifying Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Film Festival.
“Saturday Grace“ focuses on the unexpected friendship that develops between two Black women from different walks of life –– the grief-stricken worship dancer Iyana (Natasha Walfall) and the homeless ex-Broadway dancer Lilah (Wendy Heagy) –– when they discover they both love dance.
It is the first film to be produced by Bowman Pictures LLC, a Black female-owned production and post-production film company based in New York City. Award-winning filmmaker Patrice D. Bowman founded the company in 2018. She graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a B.A. in Film Studies.
“This holiday season –– now more than ever –– we need a reminder of the goodness in the world and the importance of human connection,” said director Patrice D. Bowman. “Saturday Grace is about loss, but also about art and faith. And I’m grateful that the wonderful film festivals that selected my movie saw the importance of its message.”
Directed by Patrice D. Bowman. Screenplay by Patrice D. Bowman. Produced by Jessica Wachtel and Casey Denaro. Executive produced by Patrice D. Bowman. Music by Martha Mooke. Starring Natasha Walfall and Wendy Heagy.
About Bowman Pictures LLC
Bowman Pictures is a production and post-production film company located in New York City and owned by award-winning filmmaker Patrice D. Bowman. As an editor and a colorist, Patrice has collaborated with clients across the USA. Her color grading work can be seen in a variety of places, from a feature-length documentary to tourism commercials for Mayflower Holidays. She also edits a wide range of projects, from independent shorts to music videos for artists at major labels, like Roc Nation. Through Bowman Pictures LLC Patrice also produces her own projects, like the award-winning Saturday Grace (2019) and the upcoming Under the Sun, After the Wind (2021, in pre-production).
LisaRaye and Mother Go OFF on Each Other! WATCH Explosive Trailer for ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’
*Actress LisaRaye McCoy is already on the lips of folks because of her comments about Halle Berry’s bedroom skills … or lack thereof. Well, after last night’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” we suspect she’ll be on folk’s lips all over again.
If you missed it, the actress sat down with her mother and her daughter to discuss tensions in their family on the latest episode of the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network series.
In the preview promo video above, LisaRaye and her mom Katie McCoy are shown yelling at each other about the actress’ late father.
“She knew her daddy was a damn hoe,” Katie says about her daughter. The Fox Soul “Cocktails With Queens” co-host responds with: “What do I do about it now, mom? Can I buy you?” Katie grows angrier and fires back, “You ain’t got enough damn money to buy me!”
Later in the video, LisaRaye says, “My mom, she makes me feel like that’s what I don’t want to be.”
Vanzant then points to Katie and explains, “You’re looking at a bitter, unhappy woman who thinks she’s entitled to something.”
For those who don’t know the story, LisaRaye had a close relationship with her father, Chicago businessman David Ray McCoy, who was murdered in 1988.
As UrbanHollywood411 notes, after decades of anger and disrespect in the McCoy family, Iyanla tries to help LisaRaye and Katie settle their differences, and warns them: “If you ain’t willing to fall, life will tear you down.”
Even though the episode aired last night on OWN, you can watch it anytime online via this URL/link: http://www.oprah.com/own-iyanla-fix-my-life/lisaraye-mccoy.
