The Code Switch Podcast/This Episode: Thank You, Next Race

*With Kanye West’s prolific album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy celebrating its 10 year anniversary today, Nov 22, you might want to know that Cole Cuchna, creator & host of Dissect, a Spotify Original and serialized music podcast is exploring none other than ‘MBDTF.’

“‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ elevated hip-hop into another stratosphere, and cemented Kanye West as one of the world’s premier artistic visionaries.” Cole says. “The irony of Twisted Fantasy’s legacy is that while it’s influence is often stated, it’s rarely heard, as few (if any) have the imagination and skill required to replicate it. Hundreds of years from now, Twisted Fantasy will be among the finest artifacts of the 21st century.“

MORE ON EURweb: Steffanie Rivers: Ready To Love Ep. 5 Emotional Baggage /Watch

Listed among The New York Times’ Five Great Podcasts From 2018, and TIME’s The 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now, the podcast series has also examined influential projects such as Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and most recently released season, Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet.

More About Dissect

Under the lens of his musical composition background, paired with his love and appreciation for hip hop culture, Cole created Dissect to elevate these works of art and bridge the gap between classical and contemporary, giving hip hop the reverence and academic analysis it deserves. Through the podcast, Cole traces the life and trajectory of the artist — and of course, the historical impact. Breaking down our beloved hip hop masterpieces, Cole makes leaps of interpretative wonder, fusing insights, music theory, instrumentation, lyric interpretation to social contextual analysis; empowering fans to build deeper connections with the artist as well as the music and visual elements of each album he analyzes.

source:

Arianne Antonio

[email protected]