The Code Switch Podcast/This Episode: Thank You, Next Race
*It’s Thanksgiving week/weekend, and like basically everything else about 2020, this holiday is on track to be…let’s call it “different.”
But while the world has changed in innumerable ways this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is that the country is still deeply politically divided.
Jaleel White Welcomes Danica McKeller on His New ‘Ever After’ Podcast / LISTEN
*In his new podcast, “Ever After,” actor Jaleel White, most famous for his portrayal of the irksome 90’s uber-nerd Steve Urkel, on ABC’s smash hit “Family Matters,” deconstructs child stardom with rare insight and empathy.
Now a fully grown parent, producer, actor and comedian, he looks back fondly on his Mid-90’s fame and shares the microphone with a series of fellow child stars to see how their paths diverged from their early days of fame.
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Chuck D of Public Enemy
*Episode 9 of the RadioScope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Chuck D of Public Enemy.
The rapper talks about being at the forefront of the Black pride movement in hip hop following the crossover popularity of their album “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” why he things so many young white kids are obsessed with the group, and everything you never knew you wanted to know about their 1989 anthem “Fight the Power.”
Chuck D also talks at length about the controversy surrounding the firing of P.E.’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff over anti-Semitic remarks, his distrust of the media at the root of the group’s track “Don’t Believe the Hype” and his excitement over their upcoming album “Fear of a Black Planet.”
Listen below:
The Dissect Podcast Explores Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ on 10 Year Anniversary / LISTEN
*With Kanye West’s prolific album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy celebrating its 10 year anniversary today, Nov 22, you might want to know that Cole Cuchna, creator & host of Dissect, a Spotify Original and serialized music podcast is exploring none other than ‘MBDTF.’
“‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ elevated hip-hop into another stratosphere, and cemented Kanye West as one of the world’s premier artistic visionaries.” Cole says. “The irony of Twisted Fantasy’s legacy is that while it’s influence is often stated, it’s rarely heard, as few (if any) have the imagination and skill required to replicate it. Hundreds of years from now, Twisted Fantasy will be among the finest artifacts of the 21st century.“
MORE ON EURweb: Steffanie Rivers: Ready To Love Ep. 5 Emotional Baggage /Watch
Listed among The New York Times’ Five Great Podcasts From 2018, and TIME’s The 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now, the podcast series has also examined influential projects such as Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and most recently released season, Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet.
More About Dissect
Under the lens of his musical composition background, paired with his love and appreciation for hip hop culture, Cole created Dissect to elevate these works of art and bridge the gap between classical and contemporary, giving hip hop the reverence and academic analysis it deserves. Through the podcast, Cole traces the life and trajectory of the artist — and of course, the historical impact. Breaking down our beloved hip hop masterpieces, Cole makes leaps of interpretative wonder, fusing insights, music theory, instrumentation, lyric interpretation to social contextual analysis; empowering fans to build deeper connections with the artist as well as the music and visual elements of each album he analyzes.
