Ripped in Their 50s! Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Strip Down for Weigh-in / WATCH
*It’s going down tonight. But before it does, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ripped off their shirts and showed off their incredible physiques at the weigh-in for their big fight.
We gotta say, for two “old dudes,” they are ripped to the max! Yep, Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, both look amazing for their age — really, for ANY age — as they get ready for their b ig fight tonight in LA.
Weight-wise, Tyson came in at 220.4 pounds. Jones Jr. was 210.
Internet mischief-maker Jake Paul also put on a show at the weigh-in — dressing up like a Super Saiyan from “Dragon Ball Z” … and warning his opponent Nate Robinson to not let his kids watch the fight, because it will scar them for years to come.
36-year-old Nate is a former NBA star and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion. He said he’s fighting 23-year-old Paul to prove he’s still an elite athlete.
Here’s more via TMZ:
The fight is set to go down Saturday night at Staples Center in L.A. — the weigh-in took place at a nearby hotel.
Everyone at the weigh-in site was required to undergo COVID testing — including our TMZ photog, who was also mask’d up and keeping his distance.
As we previously reported, both Mike and 51-year-old Roy have made it abundantly clear they will be trying to take each other out from the opening bell of their 8 round exhibition (available on PPV via cable and satellite, and PPV streaming at Triller).
The event is going to be insane — with performances from huge stars like Lil Wayne, French Montana, YG, Wiz Khalifa and more.
Ne-Yo is doing the national anthem
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Welcomes Miss Jamaica World’s Milinda Smith / PICs
*On Saturday, November 21st, 2020, King Yahweh of The Kingdom of Yahweh held an all-white royal affair at his South Florida castle.
The posh event boasted lions, monkeys, performers, on-site massages, and a swanky guest list of dignitaries, influencers, and members of the Kingdom of Yahweh, who all gathered in the name of charity.
Miss Jamaica World 2016 runner-up Milinda Smith, now a businesswoman and aficionado, attended the event.
She expressed gratitude and excitement for an invitation as she has been doing charitable missions with her organization Mission of Hope and Grace since 2014.
Her first large scale mission trip in Kwahu-Abetifi, Ghana, where private and public donors donated food, clothing, and medical services to those in need.
King Yahweh and Milinda share a connection with Africa and a love for helping all people, so it only fits for a charitable collaboration to take place. King Yahweh and Milinda Smith discussed a humanitarian initiative at the event; however, details have not been made public disclosed regarding the initiative.
MILINDA’S WORK WITH JAMAICA
Before her platform as a “Beauty with a Purpose” beauty queen Milinda has always loved being of service to others. Her charitable work spans across borders, but she has never forgotten home.
With her organization, she has contributed to several rural communities in Jamaica. Some of her work consists of sending children to school, donating food and clothing to individuals in the city and those incarcerated, and distributing medical supplies such as nebulizers to hospitals. In recent years she has been more active in loaning her voice to her country and her people.
She has been working closely with the Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair on several projects and events. Most recently, on November 24th, Milinda helped to welcome 120 newly minted Jamaican citizens alongside the Consul General in a virtual citizenship welcome ceremony.
BEAUTY MEETS BUSINESS
As a licensed esthetician and Ayurveda practitioner, Milinda created a natural skincare line, MáJas, which includes an array of products from face and body soaps to lotions and face masks. MáJas products can be purchased online at www.majasthebrand.com or from the gift shop of her spa Epidermasters in Miramar, Florida.
Epidermasters spa recently opened in Miramar as an expansion of her beauty endeavors, and the grand opening was quite grand itself. The Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair, did the honors of cutting the ribbon to formally open the doors of Epidermasters, where facials, chemical peels, light therapy, massages, waxing, makeup, etc., services are being provided. The Vice-Mayor of Miramar Maxwell Chambers, Jamaican diaspora activist Capt. Dr. Rupert Francis and other dignitaries were in attendance as well.
MOVING FORWARD WITH THE KINGDOM OF YAHWEH
Milinda shares that she is elated by the strong possibility of a collaboration with the Kingdom of Yahweh and cannot wait until the time comes to take action Stay up-to-date with King Yahweh
(@king_yahweh_the_holy_ghost_) and Milinda
(@onemilindasmith) for updates on their projects.
Is Pres. Elect Biden Obama’s 3rd Term? & What 44 Said About Black America’s Progress Under His Watch on ‘Breakfast Club’ (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the recent Obama Breakfast Club interview during his Book tour.
Moore harshly critiques the interview of Pres. Obama performed by Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee.
He also looks closer at President Elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks and measures them again Barack Obama & Bill Clinton’s prior administrations.
Tisha Campbell/Tichina Arnold Hosted Soul Train Awards Premieres This Sunday Nov. 29 at 8/7C on BET
* The 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” is taking center stage this Thanksgiving weekend with dynamic performances and a celebration of music that brings people together.
Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, Smokey Robinson are set to perform at the annual showcase. Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” airs Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 8PM ET simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
In addition to the previously announced performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher features R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Recording Artists, Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Deon Cole and Nicco Annan join Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans as presenters
H.E.R. leads with 8 nominations, followed by Chris Brown with 7 nods, and Beyoncé and Young Thug with 6 each. The coveted Lady of Soul Award will be presented to Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Monica.
The night begins with the one-hour, pre-show “Soul-Coming: Countdown to the Soul Train Awards” hosted by Flex Alexander and Shanice at 7 PM EST, followed by the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” at 8 PM ET and the broadcast debut of the BET “Soul Train Edition” of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series, “Pass the Mic” directly afterwards.
Internationally, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
source: CR8 Agency / [email protected]
