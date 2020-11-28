Ripped in Their 50s! Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Strip Down for Weigh-in / WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*It’s going down tonight. But before it does, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ripped off their shirts and showed off their incredible physiques at the weigh-in for their big fight.

We gotta say, for two “old dudes,” they are ripped to the max! Yep, Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, both look amazing for their age — really, for ANY age — as they get ready for their b ig fight tonight in LA.

Weight-wise, Tyson came in at 220.4 pounds. Jones Jr. was 210.

MORE NEWS: Tisha Campbell/Tichina Arnold Hosted Soul Train Awards Premieres This Sunday Nov. 29 at 8/7C on BET

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Internet mischief-maker Jake Paul also put on a show at the weigh-in — dressing up like a Super Saiyan from “Dragon Ball Z” … and warning his opponent Nate Robinson to not let his kids watch the fight, because it will scar them for years to come.

36-year-old Nate is a former NBA star and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion. He said he’s fighting 23-year-old Paul to prove he’s still an elite athlete.

AND THERE’s THIS: Doctor Dre: Former ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Host Loses Leg to Diabetes / VIDEO

Here’s more via TMZ:

The fight is set to go down Saturday night at Staples Center in L.A. — the weigh-in took place at a nearby hotel.

Everyone at the weigh-in site was required to undergo COVID testing — including our TMZ photog, who was also mask’d up and keeping his distance.

As we previously reported, both Mike and 51-year-old Roy have made it abundantly clear they will be trying to take each other out from the opening bell of their 8 round exhibition (available on PPV via cable and satellite, and PPV streaming at Triller).

The event is going to be insane — with performances from huge stars like Lil Wayne, French Montana, YG, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Ne-Yo is doing the national anthem