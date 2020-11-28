Other News
Police Officer Proves Hand Sanitizer Fumes Can Put Drivers Over BAC Limit / WATCH
*ORADEA, Romania— — A Romanian police officer demonstrated how alcohol vapors from hand sanitizer can result in a driver’s blood alcohol content registering over the legal limit.
Octavian Pertea, an officer from the city of Oradea who works for the police department in Bihor county, filmed the experiment and shared it on his YouTube channel in October.
In the video, Pertea performs a breathalyzer test before getting into his car, which showed his blood alcohol content as zero. The officer then enters the car and pretends to be a civilian who has been pulled over during the coronavirus pandemic, putting on his face mask and using a gel sanitizer to clean his hands and legal documents.
Pertea then takes a breathalyzer test that registers his blood alcohol content as 0.2 mg/l, which is over the limit for a nation where it is illegal to drive after drinking any amount of alcohol. A second test comes back showing his blood alcohol level at 0.16 mg/l.
“Be very careful how much alcohol you consume when you disinfect yourself and what products you use because you risk making a few trips to the police station,” Pertea says in the footage.
The officer goes on to recommend that drivers disinfect their hands before getting into their cars or use non-alcoholic disinfectants. He also advises motorists who get pulled over to request the collection of biological blood samples to more accurately determine their blood alcohol levels.
“Be very careful. We are obliged to take this value into account anyway, even if you show us the bottle with alcohol that you have just disinfected yourself with,” he says. “If you are sure that you have not consumed alcohol, we will take you to the nearest hospital unit to determine the exact blood alcohol level.”
Pertea’s experiment comes after a man was prosecuted in Turkey for drunk driving earlier this year despite claiming he had not been drinking alcohol.
Mehmet Kabatas was confident there would be no problem when he was stopped by police in the Gulyali district of Ordu on June 28. Thus, he was shocked when an alcohol meter detected a blood alcohol content of 0.27%. Despite going to a nearby hospital, where a blood test confirmed he had no alcohol in his system, Kabatas faced a fine and had his license suspended for six months.
He now believes the mix-up stemmed from his use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer he had used for protection from COVID-19 shortly before getting pulled over.
In Romania, a value greater than 0.0 g/l and less than 0.4 g/l of alcohol in the blood can be punishable with a fine and a six-month license suspension. Those found to have an amount greater than 0.4 g/l can expect to face a fine or one to five years in jail.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Fern Siegel)
The post Police Officer Proves Hand Sanitizer Fumes Can Put Drivers Over BAC Limit appeared first on Zenger News.
Civil Rights
Virginia State Worker Put on Leave Days After Complaining about Systemic Racism (Watch)
*A man who works for the Virginia Department of Corrections says he was placed on leave just days after raising concerns about systemic racism at his job.
“The timing is very suspicious,” said DOC employee Michael Murphy. He tells 8News he’s worked in corrections for 30 years, eight of which, with the Virginia DOC.
He says that while working as a unit manager at State Farm Correctional Center in Powhatan County, he noticed a pattern within the department: hard-working, qualified Black employees getting passed over for promotions.
“There’s been a practice, I noticed of African Americans being laterally moved involuntarily, several hours from their workplace,” Murphy said. “In one case, it was five hours away from her workplace.”
Murphy believes it’s designed to make them quit.
“It is happening very disproportionately to Blacks. I find it to be incredibly unfair and very discriminatory,” Murphy said.
So, as a manager, he decided to speak up. He first filed an EEOC complaint with the State of Virginia. Then, on Sept. 24, he filed a formal grievance with his immediate supervisor.
He says he alleged, “systemic racism within the department.”
Then, five days later, Murphy said, “I was put on administrative leave for lack of civility.”
Watch his story below:
Other News
5 Different Colors and Shades of Diamond Rings to Buy in 2021
*Real diamonds are naturally occurring stones and often appear in various colours. A pure and structurally flawless diamond is completely transparent, without any colour or hue. But in reality, none of the gem-sized diamonds is perfect. The colour of a diamond is impacted by structural defects or chemical impurities. Natural diamonds are created without human intervention, so one cannot really control the colour. Depending on intensity and hue the colour and the value of the diamond will vary. Here are some shades of a diamond that you may want to invest in.
Brown – Brown diamonds, along with yellow ones are the most common colours after clear diamonds. Brown ones are also a bit more affordable than other colours, as they are less rare than the other colours. The colour is formed when planes of displaced and missing carbon atoms are created in the crystal lattice due to plastic deformation. These are the glide planes where the colour concentration is the highest. These glide planes appear very similar to the pattern of wood grains and most graining appears as brown colour. It can be used as the only stone in a ring as an oval cut stone or can complement other diamonds as a dark coloured centre piece. However you use it, it is bound to stand out.
Yellow – Yellow is one such colour, in which one can find a pure hue. Most stones are a mix of two or more colours, but a yellow diamond can be pure in colour – meaning if you are looking for yellow, you will find a pure yellow stone. A pure hued diamond is valuable and sought after, often having a big price tag attached. The colour is formed in the stone when nitrogen atoms substitute carbon ones in the crystal lattice. This allows the stone to reflect yellow light and absorb blue light. The yellow diamond can be shaped and cut in various styles, and each style can look glamorous.
Black – Until the 1990s, there wasn’t much demand for black diamonds, but when they were used with colourless diamonds in rings, they gained popularity. Black diamonds are very unique because they have a lot of inclusions, so much so that they can interfere with the passage of light. Opaque minerals like pyrite, graphite or hematite can be the inclusions in a black diamond, giving them a dark, opaque look – different from colourless diamonds. Black diamond wedding rings can signify so much and yet look chic. Many celebrities have been known for buying black diamond rings for proposing or even to use in other jewellery pieces. The Jewellers in Hatton Garden keeps different types of black diamond rings and custom rings for the customers.
Blue – Blue diamonds are very rare in nature and are formed by the substitution of carbon with boron atoms. Even one boron out of a million carbon atoms can produce a blue colour. The boron atoms cause selective red light absorption and also selective blue light transmission. Blue diamonds can have a pure hue as well and hence can be expensive. The Hope Diamond and the Idols Eye are some of the very famous blue diamonds. Platinum rings with a blue diamond setting can look fabulous and they also pair well with colourless diamonds.
Pink – Pink is quite a rare colour in natural diamonds, but still, many celebrities have sported it. When carbon atoms are displaced during the formation of the diamond and light passes through it, the lattice will selectively transmit red light. If this selective transmission is weak, then the stone will appear pink. And this is why pink is a rare colour as multiple criteria have to be fulfilled. This colour goes well with yellow metal as well as with white metal. Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are celebrities who sported pink diamond rings and made them popular. Now, engagement rings Hatton garden are in demand for pink diamonds due to increasing popularity.
Most times, a stone may be a mix of two colours like greenish brown. But if you do find one with a good or near perfect hue, then it is a rare piece. If you want something special and rare, go for these. They make excellent, unique jewellery pieces that can be an investment as well as an attraction. Hatton Garden – one of the popular places near London is a big diamond market and you can find rare designs and stones to invest in.
Civil Rights
Five Black NBA Players Meet with Pope Francis to Discuss Social Justice Issues (Watch)
*Five NBA players and several officials from the National Basketball Players Association met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss their work on social justice issues.
The trip was prompted by the Vatican reaching out to the players’ union to learn about their work for social change. The delegation included Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, Houston Rockets wing Sterling Brown and free agents Anthony Tolliver, Marco Belinelli and Kyle Korver. They gave the Pope an Orlando Magic jersey and a golden basketball.
After the meeting in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace, Tolliver called it an “incredible experience.” He added, “With the Pope’s support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together.”
Korver, a 17-year NBA veteran who wrote a powerful essay about racism and white privilege last year, echoed Tolliver’s sentiment after meeting with the pope.
“We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis,” Korver said. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward.”
Images from the meeting showed Pope Francis and the players sitting and standing next to each other, but not wearing masks. The players union tweeted that “players and NBPA staff members were required to undergo COVID-19 testing before meeting with Pope Francis.”
Watch video from the historic meeting below:
The gathering comes ahead of the December 1 release of Francis’ new book, “Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future.” In it, Francis supports demands for racial justice in the wake of the police-custody death of George Floyd.
