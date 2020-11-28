Abby Phillip of CNN: A Next-Gen Star is Born

*In this age of fast-talking and often overbearing television news correspondents, many have been in the business far longer than CNN’s Abby Phillip. Yet Philip, 31, is a breath of fresh air.

During the recent presidential election night coverage, and the days that followed, more people turned to CNN than any other news outlet, to get their information about the historic election.

What viewers witnessed was a strong team of correspondents, with Phillip at center stage. She has been touted for presenting journalistic brilliance, rooted in deep perspectives and wisdom of the political landscape. Phillip was superbly praised, especially when she talked about the role Black women played in the presidential election.

“For Black women, this has been really a proving moment for their political strength, in carrying Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination through the primary,” Phillip told the NY Times.

And even before Biden’s win, Phillip predicted the former vice president would become president-elect.

“Not only would Black Women put Joe Biden in the White House,” Phillip said on the air. “but they would also put a Black woman in the White House as well. And while Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie, it may very well end with a Black woman in the White House.”

While what Phillip said on the air is profound, it’s just as important how she said it. Phillip is methodic in her vocal delivery, with a cadence and inflection in her voice that draw viewers to her solemn and insightful take on an array of political topics.

Born in Virginia and raised in Bowie, Maryland to parents from Trinidad and Tobago, Phillip ultimately graduated from Harvard College with a bachelor’s degree in government. After working at ABC News and the Washington Post, CNN hired Phillip in 2017 as a political news analyst.

While she has been a valued news analyst and contributor on many segments at CNN since joining the popular cable outlet, her star began to rise exponentially after she was chosen to help anchor the coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention. The ultimate shine on the star came when CNN’s executive producers tapped her to be a major political contributor on election night, which has been called the most important election in American history.

“I was excited, but I was stressed,” Phillip said. “I knew it was a big deal.”