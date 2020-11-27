Mo’Nique Becomes the Latest Celeb to Join OnlyFans – She Tells Why

*Mo’Nique recently took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be joining the popular app, OnlyFans!

The 52-year-old actress and comedian uploaded a video to IG, sharing how she was given the wrong impression at first. But after someone let her know it’s a platform to connect closer to fans, she was all in.

Mo’Nique said she will not be sharing adult content like some influencers and celebs have been doing. Instead of showing her “special treats,” Mo’Nique said her “OnlyFamily” will be filled with workout and cooking content. She said it will also be a space where “everyone can give each other love.”

Mo now joins a lengthy list of stars who have joined the community including Michael B Jordan, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, and more.

