Mo’Nique Becomes the Latest Celeb to Join OnlyFans – She Tells Why
*Mo’Nique recently took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be joining the popular app, OnlyFans!
The 52-year-old actress and comedian uploaded a video to IG, sharing how she was given the wrong impression at first. But after someone let her know it’s a platform to connect closer to fans, she was all in.
Mo’Nique said she will not be sharing adult content like some influencers and celebs have been doing. Instead of showing her “special treats,” Mo’Nique said her “OnlyFamily” will be filled with workout and cooking content. She said it will also be a space where “everyone can give each other love.”
Mo now joins a lengthy list of stars who have joined the community including Michael B Jordan, Chris Brown, Jordyn Woods, and more.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Chas Bronxson’s ‘Dear Beyoncé’ Hilariously Highlights the Perils of A Super ‘Stan’ / WATCH
Denver Mayor/Hypocrite Apologizes for Telling Residents to Not Travel for Thanksgiving – but He Does
*Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock just got a lesson in “practice what you preach.”
Hancock had to issue a public apology after he traveled to Mississippi for #Thanksgiving—-despite telling local residents to stay home due to COVID-19. He traveled to Houston for the Mississippi trip, and tweeted the guidance to stay home about 30 minutes before his flight.
Mayor Hancock said he made the decision to head out of town because his wife and daughter are in Mississippi, where his daughter recently took a job.
“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver. I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.”
RELATED: Trump’s Thanksgiving Proclamation Touts Pandemic Courage – But Still Urges Americans to ‘Gather’
Burt’s Bees Issues Apology for Advert That Features Black Family WITHOUT Father / LOOK
*#BurtsBees has found itself at the center of cancel culture after a Twitter user collected some of the images from the company’s website, and one family stuck out like a sore thumb. The now viral collage features photos of families from BurtsBees.com and the company is apologizing for perpetuating the stereotype that black fathers are not present for their families.
In the apology, the company states that it was not their intention to “promote harmful stereotypes” and admits they used the photo despite some family members being unavailable to attend the photoshoot. The company says it was forced to reschedule the shoots due to the pandemic, which conflicted with the Black father’s schedule. The mother, however, still chose to participate with their two daughters.
“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this image has caused,” the statement reads. “We recognize the importance of portraying families in a way that doesn’t promote harmful stereotypes. Our choice to use the photo when part of the family was not available for a rescheduled photo-shoot was wrong.”
MORE NEWS: Dallas Man Robbed, Killed After Meeting ‘Catfish’ in Houston, Family Says
President Donald Trump
Totally Expected and Totally Deplorable: Trump Pardons Totally Guilty Mike Flynn
*According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has pardoned his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn — a move he previously said he would make before he leaves office.
As previously reported, Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contact with the former Russian ambassador to the US and became a cooperating witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s links with Moscow, The Guardian notes. As a result, Flynn was the only White House official to be charged in Mueller’s investigation.
Trump took to Twitter this Wednesday to share the news, saying: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”
MORE NEWS: 27 More Black Ex-Franchisees Join Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
