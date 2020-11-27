Megan Thee Stallion Slams Allegations of Stolen Designs with Fashion Nova Collection



*Megan Thee Stallion recently unveiled her new collection with Fashion Nova, now the rapper is hitting back at claims that the clothing line includes stolen designs.

The hip-hop star addressed the controversy during a Morning Hustle interview on Tuesday.

“A lot of times people say that they talked to somebody from my team. I don’t know what year that was. I don’t know who … or what are you talking about. And a lot of times they won’t even bring me, you know, they don’t tell me who they talking to,” Megan said.

As for the design in question, Megan noted that it is a dress that has been frequently reinvented.

“It’s been a dress that has been done a lot over the years,” she said. “So I feel bad that, you know, people’s initial reaction would be to just come at me like ‘Oh, you a Black woman. You stealing from Black women’ and I’m like, damn, hold on, sis. I don’t know you.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Bestie Kelsey Nicole Responds to Diss on New Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)



The four-time Grammy nominee says that if there had been a “real misunderstanding,” she would have no issue giving profits to the designer.

Watch Megan’s interview via the Instagram clip below.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her Fashion Nova collaboration.

“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”

Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim jeans targeting tall girls.

“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.

“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)