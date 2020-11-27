Idris Elba to Interview Music Legend Paul McCartney in BBC One Holiday Special

*Idris Elba is set to interview former Beatle Paul McCartney for a BBC One holiday special.

The 60-minute programed titled Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney will see the actor interview the music legend about his career and impact on pop music history.

Here’s more from BBC.com:

Paul will talk about his writing process which has produced some of the best loved and most performed songs ever. Idris will seek to find out what inspires Paul to continue to innovate creatively, on the eve of the release of his 26th post-Beatles album McCartney III, the third album in a trilogy of classics featuring Paul playing every instrument and writing and recording every song. Paul launched his solo career in 1970 with the release of McCartney.

Idris says: “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes… who wouldn’t?! I am a massive fan of Paul’s! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul.”

Paul says: “I’m looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!”

McCartney has sold over 100 million solo singles and over 700 million albums, with over 1 billion worldwide record sales. He’s also won over 70 major global awards – including 18 Grammys and 8 Brit awards.

“Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the UK’s best loved songs, songs which are known throughout the world, so I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time,” says Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One. “The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and super fan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences.”

The special will broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.