News
Idris Elba to Interview Music Legend Paul McCartney in BBC One Holiday Special
*Idris Elba is set to interview former Beatle Paul McCartney for a BBC One holiday special.
The 60-minute programed titled Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney will see the actor interview the music legend about his career and impact on pop music history.
Here’s more from BBC.com:
Paul will talk about his writing process which has produced some of the best loved and most performed songs ever. Idris will seek to find out what inspires Paul to continue to innovate creatively, on the eve of the release of his 26th post-Beatles album McCartney III, the third album in a trilogy of classics featuring Paul playing every instrument and writing and recording every song. Paul launched his solo career in 1970 with the release of McCartney.
READ MORE: Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
Paul and @taylorswift13 talk lockdown albums #McCartneyIII and #Folklore, songwriting, numerology and more in the new issue of @rollingstone. Photography by @maryamccartney. Read it here: https://t.co/WRkhxjUk39
🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲 🎲#MadeInRockdown pic.twitter.com/NTDaIIr6Nx
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 13, 2020
Idris says: “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes… who wouldn’t?! I am a massive fan of Paul’s! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul.”
Paul says: “I’m looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!”
McCartney has sold over 100 million solo singles and over 700 million albums, with over 1 billion worldwide record sales. He’s also won over 70 major global awards – including 18 Grammys and 8 Brit awards.
“Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the UK’s best loved songs, songs which are known throughout the world, so I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time,” says Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One. “The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and super fan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences.”
The special will broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
Civil Rights
Virginia State Worker Put on Leave Days After Complaining about Systemic Racism (Watch)
*A man who works for the Virginia Department of Corrections says he was placed on leave just days after raising concerns about systemic racism at his job.
“The timing is very suspicious,” said DOC employee Michael Murphy. He tells 8News he’s worked in corrections for 30 years, eight of which, with the Virginia DOC.
He says that while working as a unit manager at State Farm Correctional Center in Powhatan County, he noticed a pattern within the department: hard-working, qualified Black employees getting passed over for promotions.
“There’s been a practice, I noticed of African Americans being laterally moved involuntarily, several hours from their workplace,” Murphy said. “In one case, it was five hours away from her workplace.”
Murphy believes it’s designed to make them quit.
“It is happening very disproportionately to Blacks. I find it to be incredibly unfair and very discriminatory,” Murphy said.
So, as a manager, he decided to speak up. He first filed an EEOC complaint with the State of Virginia. Then, on Sept. 24, he filed a formal grievance with his immediate supervisor.
He says he alleged, “systemic racism within the department.”
Then, five days later, Murphy said, “I was put on administrative leave for lack of civility.”
Watch his story below:
News
‘The Real’ Hosts Catching Heat After Criticizing Inmates’ Access to TikTok [VIDEO]
*The ladies of the talk show “The Real” are catching heat over comments they made about inmates using the popular app TikTok.
During their discussion, Loni Love noted her disapproval over prisoners having access to social media.
“A lot of them are doing it because they get money. They put their Cashapp in their account and they’re getting money.”
She added, “I don’t think it’s right. You’re in prison for a reason! You ain’t in prison to be partying and making dance videos.”
Garcelle Beauvais, who is new to the hosting panel, agreed with Love and said, “I agree with you Loni, I don’t think it’s right.”
Watch the ladies dish about the issue via the clip below.
READ MORE: Denver Mayor/Hypocrite Apologizes for Telling Residents to Not Travel for Thanksgiving – but He Does
The rise of inmates on social media is at an all-time high. Is justice really being served if prisoners are allowed to entertain millions from behind bars? pic.twitter.com/g1DM2RjBjd
— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 23, 2020
Adrienne Bailon also doesn’t think it’s fair that inmates have access to TikTok.
“I don’t think it’s right and I have to think of it this way… I would have such an issue if someone was in prison for doing something terrible to my family member and then I’m seeing them here on TikTok having a good ole time making videos and getting money from Cashapp. I would feel like that wasn’t justice. I wouldn’t feel that justice was served too,” she explained.
Bailon added, “Specifically, when you’re talking about violent crimes or something like that. That’s upsetting. Like I can’t imagine you having done something violent to a family member, killing someone in my family, and then I get to see you do a little song and a dance on TikTok. That would piss me off.”
As expected, several viewers took to Twitter to make clear that they much they disagree with ‘The Real’ hosts. One Twitter user wrote, “Considering that Black men make up a disproportionate number of those that are inmates, it’s clear y’all are asking this because the religion of white supremacy demands the total and absolute subjugation of Black men at its altar.”
Do you agree? Sound off in the comments, and check out some of the reactions to their remarks below:
Entertainment
Cowboys’ Strength Coach Markus Paul’s Last ‘At Home’ Workout Videos, 7 Months Before Death (Watch)
*The Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence before their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, the team’s strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.
Following pregame warm-ups on Thursday, most of the team’s players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
To honor Paul, the Cowboys wore a black and white decal with Paul’s initials on every helmet. But they were unable to pull off the win against Washington in Paul’s honor. Following the team’s 41-16 loss, no player attributed their late-game unraveling to the emotional week.
“It was tragic, and we kind of had to cope with it,” Amari Cooper told reporters after the game. “And in the span of those two lives, still try to focus as much as we can on football while dealing with something in our personal lives.”
Below are “at home” workouts that Markus Paul filmed just seven months ago for the Cowboys’ YouTube channel.
