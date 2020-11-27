Halle Berry Responds to LisaRaye’s Rumor That She’s Bad in Bed: ‘Ask My Man’

*Rumor has it that Halle Berry once had sex with an ex of LisaRaye McCoy, and McCoy appears to still he feeling some way about it.

The “Players Club” star put the actress on blast during a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens. When the panelists began discussing which celebrities could be good in bed, the women speculated about how Toni Braxton gets down. LisaRaye was quick to note: “We don’t know what [Braxton] is doing in the bedroom. She might be like Halle Berry.”

Co-host Claudia Jordan then replied: “Wait … What do you mean about Halle Berry. She’s not supposed to be good in the bed?”

“That’s what they said. That’s what I read. And that’s what I heard. That’s what they say,” McCoy responded.

Hear/watch LisaRaye tell it via the Twitter video below.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm at Age 11: ‘I Did It to Myself’

According to LisaRaye, there’s a rumor floating around that Halle Berry isn’t good in bed? pic.twitter.com/GOnEllCqC8 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 23, 2020

When her statement caught Berry’s attention, the Oscar-winning actress responded in a tweet that included a HotNewHipHop post linking to a story titled, “LisaRaye McCoy Suggests Halle Berry Is Bad In Bed: ‘That’s What I Heard.'”

Berry clapped back with: “Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted along with a crying laughing emjoi face.

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

Insiders tell Us magazine the couple has only been dating for a few months, but “their chemistry is through the roof.”

“She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider said. “He’s a wonderful, caring man.”

What do you think of Halle’s response to LisaRaye? Sound off in the comments.