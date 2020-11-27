‘Don’t Ever Talk to the President That Way!’: Trump Pulls Rank on Reporter During Thanksgiving Presser (Watch)

*President Trump surfaced Thursday to take questions from reporters for the first time since he lost the presidential election and he’s still swears that he won.

He also yelled at a reporter who was following up on Trump’s declaration that if the electoral college formalizes Joe Biden’s victory, they will have “made a mistake, cause this election was a fraud.” When Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason tried to ask a follow up, Trump barked back: “Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

Watch below:

Asked about his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, Trump said you “can’t say what’s first or last,” adding it might be the “first one of a second term.” He also said: “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. This was a massive fraud.”

Trump went on to say he would travel to Georgia to help the two GOP candidates in the Senate runoffs there, he whined about Biden picking a Cabinet while the results are still pending due to fraud, and he pleaded to reporters, “Don’t let Biden take credit for the vaccine.”