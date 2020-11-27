Discover Commits $5 Million to Support Black-owned Restaurants – $25k to 200 Recipients

*RIVERWOODS, Ill — In an effort to support the restaurant industry as it rebounds from the impact of COVID-19, Discover announced today that it will be giving $5 million to Black-owned restaurants. From now through Oct. 31, 2020, consumers can go to Discover’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurant, and 200 nominees will be randomly selected to receive $25,000*.

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses across the United States, and we want to help effect positive change by offering financial support to Black-owned restaurants, a segment of the economy that has been disproportionately impacted during this pandemic,” said Julie Loeger, Discover Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Cards. “Through this campaign, people across the country can support their favorite Black-owned restaurants. By sharing the names of these establishments on social media, it not only helps promote these businesses, but it also nominates them for a chance to receive $25,000.”

Nominations can be made on the following social media platforms:

Twitter: Tweet and mention the restaurant’s name and @Discover, #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes.

Facebook: Nominate a restaurant by tagging them in the comments section of a post where Discover is asking for nominations related to the $5 million commitment to Black-owned restaurant program.

Instagram: Upload a photo taken by a user that is related to the nominated restaurant and tag @Discover, #EatItForward, #Sweepstakes and @ mention the restaurant’s Instagram account or restaurant name within the photo caption.

Weekly drawings will start July 13, 2020, and will consist of 17 weekly entry periods, with the final drawing date taking place in November 2020. See the Official Rules for additional nomination and winner criteria at www.EatItForwardTerms.com.

To launch the program, three Black-owned restaurants have been selected to receive $25,000 each - Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, Post Office Pies in Birmingham, Alabama, and Rodney Scott’s BBQ which has locations in both Birmingham and Charleston, South Carolina - and their stories will be featured in Discover’s communication channels in support of the #EatItForward program.

For more information, please visit: www.Discover.com/EatItForward.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Twitter and Tweet are trademarks of Twitter Inc. or its affiliates. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook. Instagram is a trademark of Instagram.

* No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Begins 12:00 AM ET on 7/6/20 & ends 11:59 PM ET on 10/31/20. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, visit EatItForwardTerms.com.The Discover Eat It Forward Program is sponsored by Discover Products, Inc., 2500 Lake Cook Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015. Nomination portion of the Program is open to legal residents of the U.S., age of majority. Maximum 5 entries per social media platform. Winning restaurants must be at least 50% Black-owned, located in the U.S. and eligible as specified in the complete Official Rules. Prizes (200): $25,000, awarded in the form of a check to each winning restaurant. The total value of all prizes is $5,000,000. The odds of a restaurant winning a Prize in a random drawing will depend on the number of eligible entries received by the end of each Entry Period.

