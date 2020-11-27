News
Discover Commits $5 Million to Support Black-owned Restaurants – $25k to 200 Recipients
*RIVERWOODS, Ill — In an effort to support the restaurant industry as it rebounds from the impact of COVID-19, Discover announced today that it will be giving $5 million to Black-owned restaurants. From now through Oct. 31, 2020, consumers can go to Discover’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurant, and 200 nominees will be randomly selected to receive $25,000*.
“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses across the United States, and we want to help effect positive change by offering financial support to Black-owned restaurants, a segment of the economy that has been disproportionately impacted during this pandemic,” said Julie Loeger, Discover Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Cards. “Through this campaign, people across the country can support their favorite Black-owned restaurants. By sharing the names of these establishments on social media, it not only helps promote these businesses, but it also nominates them for a chance to receive $25,000.”
MORE NEWS: BlackGuide App Puts Black Businesses and Communities at Your Finger Tips
Nominations can be made on the following social media platforms:
- Twitter: Tweet and mention the restaurant’s name and @Discover, #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes.
- Facebook: Nominate a restaurant by tagging them in the comments section of a post where Discover is asking for nominations related to the $5 million commitment to Black-owned restaurant program.
- Instagram: Upload a photo taken by a user that is related to the nominated restaurant and tag @Discover, #EatItForward, #Sweepstakes and @ mention the restaurant’s Instagram account or restaurant name within the photo caption.
Weekly drawings will start July 13, 2020, and will consist of 17 weekly entry periods, with the final drawing date taking place in November 2020. See the Official Rules for additional nomination and winner criteria at www.EatItForwardTerms.com.
To launch the program, three Black-owned restaurants have been selected to receive $25,000 each - Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, Post Office Pies in Birmingham, Alabama, and Rodney Scott’s BBQ which has locations in both Birmingham and Charleston, South Carolina - and their stories will be featured in Discover’s communication channels in support of the #EatItForward program.
For more information, please visit: www.Discover.com/EatItForward.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
Twitter and Tweet are trademarks of Twitter Inc. or its affiliates. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook. Instagram is a trademark of Instagram.
* No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Begins 12:00 AM ET on 7/6/20 & ends 11:59 PM ET on 10/31/20. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, visit EatItForwardTerms.com.The Discover Eat It Forward Program is sponsored by Discover Products, Inc., 2500 Lake Cook Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015. Nomination portion of the Program is open to legal residents of the U.S., age of majority. Maximum 5 entries per social media platform. Winning restaurants must be at least 50% Black-owned, located in the U.S. and eligible as specified in the complete Official Rules. Prizes (200): $25,000, awarded in the form of a check to each winning restaurant. The total value of all prizes is $5,000,000. The odds of a restaurant winning a Prize in a random drawing will depend on the number of eligible entries received by the end of each Entry Period.
###
source:
Gisselle Garcia | Graduate Intern
GOLIN
[email protected]
Michael Jordan: NBA Legend Donates $2M of ‘Last Dance’ Proceeds to Fight Hunger
*Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to the non-profit Feeding America using proceeds from the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance.”
The series chronicles the NBA legend’s career with the Chicago Bulls, and it turned out to be quite profitable for Jordan.
In a statement, MJ reflected on the financial hardships of many Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic:
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”
READ MORE: The Ripple Effect of NFL QB Lamar Jackson Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch)
An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance
Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p
— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020
Feeding America says it’s the “largest charitable food assistance network,” and works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners across the nation.
The organization tweeted a thank you to Jordan, saying, “An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference.”
They also encouraged others to help, adding, “Join Michael & visit http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season.”
Jordan also plans to donate proceeds from the 10-part “The Last Dance” series to Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that provides mentors to vulnerable children.
Jordan previously pledged to donate $100 million over the next ten years toward fighting racial injustice. In October, he opened a second health clinic in Charlotte to help people without healthcare.
Bruce Carver Boynton, Who Inspired the ‘Freedom Rides,’ Dies at 83
*Civil rights pioneer Bruce Carver Boynton, who inspired the “Freedom Rides” of 1961, died Monday at age 83.
Boynton’s arrest at a segregated bus station in Virginia in the late 1950’s led to a Supreme Court ruling that prohibited segregation at bus facilities.
“He did something that very few people would have the courage to do. He said no,” U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson said of Boynton in 2018. “To me he’s on a par with Rosa Parks.”
Here’s more from The Associated Press:
Boynton was attending law school at Howard University in Washington, D.C., when he boarded a bus bound for Alabama in 1958. The bus pulled into a station in Richmond, Virginia, for a break, and Boynton went inside to eat. Seeing that the part of the restaurant meant for blacks had water on the floor and looked “very unsanitary,” Boynton said he sat down in the “clinically clean” white area. He told the waitress he would have a cheeseburger and tea.
“She left and came back with the manager. The manager poked his finger in my face and said … move,’” using a racial slur, Boynton recalled in an interview with The AP. “And I knew that I would not move, and I refused to, and that was the case.”
READ MORE: Discover Commits $5 Million to Support Black-owned Restaurants – $25k to 200 Recipients
Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer who inspired the landmark “Freedom Rides” of 1961, has died at 83. His arrest at a racially segregated bus station in Virginia led to a Supreme Court decision extending federal anti-discrimination protections. https://t.co/UoeCwu0T80
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2020
Boyton was convicted of trespassing and he appealed. His case moved up before the Supreme Court, with Thurgood Marshall as his attorney.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1960 that segregation on interstate buses, including bus stations and other facilities linked to interstate travel, was unlawful. The decision ultimately helped abolish Jim Crow laws in the South.
Dozens of Black and white students put the ruling to the test the following year by travelling on buses to the South. These “Freedom Riders” were arrested or attacked by racists in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina, and a bus was blocked on the road and burned by white supremacists.
John F. Kennedy was president at the time, and he cracked down on stricter enforcement of federal anti-discrimination laws.
“He was a pioneer,” former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders said of Boyton. “All of the Freedom Rides sprung from this particular action.”
Thompson said in 2018 that Boynton serves as “a teaching lesson for all of us about how we can make a difference.”
“All he wanted was a cheeseburger, and he changed the course of history.”
WATCH:
‘Don’t Ever Talk to the President That Way!’: Trump Pulls Rank on Reporter During Thanksgiving Presser (Watch)
*President Trump surfaced Thursday to take questions from reporters for the first time since he lost the presidential election and he’s still swears that he won.
He also yelled at a reporter who was following up on Trump’s declaration that if the electoral college formalizes Joe Biden’s victory, they will have “made a mistake, cause this election was a fraud.” When Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason tried to ask a follow up, Trump barked back: “Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”
Watch below:
Asked about his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, Trump said you “can’t say what’s first or last,” adding it might be the “first one of a second term.” He also said: “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. This was a massive fraud.”
Trump went on to say he would travel to Georgia to help the two GOP candidates in the Senate runoffs there, he whined about Biden picking a Cabinet while the results are still pending due to fraud, and he pleaded to reporters, “Don’t let Biden take credit for the vaccine.”
