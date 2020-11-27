Entertainment
Cowboys’ Strength Coach Markus Paul’s Last ‘At Home’ Workout Videos, 7 Months Before Death (Watch)
*The Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence before their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, the team’s strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.
Following pregame warm-ups on Thursday, most of the team’s players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
To honor Paul, the Cowboys wore a black and white decal with Paul’s initials on every helmet. But they were unable to pull off the win against Washington in Paul’s honor. Following the team’s 41-16 loss, no player attributed their late-game unraveling to the emotional week.
“It was tragic, and we kind of had to cope with it,” Amari Cooper told reporters after the game. “And in the span of those two lives, still try to focus as much as we can on football while dealing with something in our personal lives.”
Below are “at home” workouts that Markus Paul filmed just seven months ago for the Cowboys’ YouTube channel.
Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling the athlete’s life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Trevor Ariza and others.
From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship.
READ MORE: Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
When we fall to the bottom of the hole that we’ve spent our lives digging, we will find that God was there waiting for us long before we showed up. And in one hand He’s holding all of the shovels that we used to dig it, and in the other He’s got a ladder. Pick wisely ✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlVhSPfPH3
— LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) August 22, 2019
“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom says of why he agreed to the doc series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”
Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”
Ryder noted that Odom’s life journey is unique and “like no other.”
“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” continues Ryder. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”
No word yet on when the series will air, but it’s expected sometime next year.
Faizon Love Hits Universal with Discrimination Lawsuit Over ‘Couples Retreat’ Poster [VIDEO]
*Faizon Love has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against Universal Studios for removing him from the international poster for the 2009 comedy “Couples Retreat.”
“This film was a big money-maker for Universal, but instead of honoring my work and my contract, the studio chose to render me invisible to billions of moviegoers,” Love said in a statement, Variety reports.
Love claims he only recently realized that he and co-star Kali Hawk are not on the international poster, and their names aren’t even mentioned.
“Rather than enjoy maximum visibility with the film’s release, Mr. Love was demoted to the proverbial ‘Invisible Man,’” the lawsuit said, referring to Ralph Ellison’s civil rights novel.
“Although Couples Retreat achieved a first-place box office opening weekend ranking, and went on a spectacular run that grossed more than $171 million worldwide, Universal Studios placed Mr. Love in the back seat of the ride enjoyed by his six White costars,” it said.
READ MORE: NEW TRAILER: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Dec. 4 on Apple TV+ (Watch)
Universal allegedly apologized when first called out over the edited poster, and Love says he was promised future “lucrative, career-making film roles”… but that never hapened.
The lawsuit claims the movie’s lead actor Vince Vaughn “went so far as to tell Mr. Love that making a big deal about his removal from the poster would not be good for his career.”
Love is taking legal action of behalf of all Black artists who have been mistreated in the industry.
“They have not only hurt me financially, they have hurt me in a deeper way by dismissing me because of my Blackness — and they have hurt all Black performers by continuing to perpetuate racism in the movie industry,” Love said. “I want to ensure that future generations don’t have to endure the racism and whitewashing that I have experienced.”
The suit accuses Universal of fraud, breach of contract, and violating California’s fair employment act and civil rights law.
Scroll up and hear Faizon talk about the lawsuit via the YouTube clip above.
Muslim Model Halima Aden Will No Longer Walk Runways After Losing ‘Touch with Who I Was’
*Model Halima Aden has announced that she is quitting the runway life after losing touch with her own reality while navigating the fashion industry.
The 23-year-old shared a series of childhood photos, fashion photoshoots on social media, noting that she was pressured to compromise her religious beliefs for her career.
As noted by PEOPLE, Aden is a Somali-American Muslim, whose family fled Kenya when she was a child. Aden was raised in Minnesota.
“I wish I never stopped bringing my black hijab to set,” she wrote. “Because the minute I got comfortable… well let’s just say I got too carried away.”
Aden continued, “But… this isn’t even my style?? Never was. Why did I allow them to put jeans on my head when at the time I had only ever worn skirts and long dresses?” she captioned a photo of her American Eagle campaign.
Aden made history as the first woman to wear a hijab at several runway shows, including the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She was also the first to wear a hijab and a burkini in Sports Illustrated‘s 2019 Swimsuit Issue.
READ MORE: Halle Berry Responds to LisaRaye’s Rumor That She’s Bad in Bed: ‘Ask My Man’
View this post on Instagram
Recalling a 2017 photoshoot for Glamour in which she wore a green wrap under her hijab and feathers around her neck, she wrote: “I went back to my hotel room and just sobbed after this shoot because deep down I knew this wasn’t it. But was too scared to speak up,” she wrote. “Also very common struggle when you are the FIRST to do something. Like what was that hideous green grass thing on my head?”
Aden said the coronavirus pandemic has allowed her to reflect on her career choices, writing, “As I’ve said many times being a minority inside of a minority inside of a minority is never easy.”
“Being a “Hijabi” is truly a journey with lots of highs & lows,” she continued. “With that said my hooyo macaan (mother) has been pleading with me for years to open my eyes. Thanks to Covid & the break away from the industry I have finally realized where I went wrong in my personal hijab journey.”
Aden goes on to note that it was her mother who urged her to quit modeling and put her Muslim faith first.
“My mom said “go correct it, you were good and blessed before fashion. THEY came to YOU. What are you scared of? Correct the mistake you made Publicly.. PUBLICALLY,”” Aden wrote
“I never felt more free & relieved. God damn Somali moms are so stubborn like why she wait all these years to say that! But also thank you Covid because being home with her has put back so much into perspective. I’m not rushing back to FASHION,” she continued.
Check out her post here.
