Cardi B Blasts Wiz Khalifa Over His Criticism of 2021 Grammy Nominations
*Cardi B fired back at Wiz Khalifa’s recent Twitter Q&A about the 2021 Grammy nominations.
Wiz made time earlier this week to answer questions about the awards show and how many (often Black) artists are snubbed.
“As a Grammy nominated artist I know how it feels. N***as always think its unfair until they get their turn,” he wrote. “Just keep workin and that time’ll come through … I felt like I got throughly robbed for ‘See You Again.’ Haven’t been bacc since, but when tha time comes ima have a joint rolled and dope ass speech ready. And it’s Taylor Gang Or Die.”
One fan responded by noting that the Recording Academy doesn’t know “sh*t about music,” because Cardi is a Grammy winner, while Nicki Minaj is not. Wiz responded: “Most self made artists have this problem.”
Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020
Cardi responded to Wiz’s remarks by posting a screenshot a DM he sent her four years ago, in which he congratulated her on her emerging success.
She went to question why he was entertaining “tweets that pit successful women against each other.”
Wiz responded to Cardi, noting that the considers her self-made and made clear that he does not “want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason.”
Check out his series tweets below:
‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Gets Emotional During Rare Conversation About Race [VIDEO]
*“Bachelorette”Star Tayshia Adams opened up about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement during a rare conversation about race on the hit dating series.
Adams confessed to biracial contestant Ivan Hall on Tuesday’s episode that the death of George Floyd changed her perspective as a Black/Latina woman. She became emotional during their date while explaining her experience as a woman of color in America.
“Being in Orange County and surrounded by a lot of people that don’t look like me — being the only person that looks like me — I’m realizing that I’ve been trying so hard my whole life to blend in because I knew I was different,” said Adams of her California upbringing. “I didn’t really want to cry about it or open up about it, but hearing people yell ‘Black Lives Matter,’ it hit me more than I realize just because those are people in my backyard that I’ve been trying to prove for so long that I’m the same as them.”
Make sure you tune-in tonight to see who’s fueling the fire this time around. #TheBacheloretteABC https://t.co/TE2jKWvVbT
— Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) November 24, 2020
Hall also shared his own experience as man of color, and recalled how his younger brother was mistreated in prison by correctional officers.
Adamsl told the camera, “He understands me more than anybody else can. That’s obviously what I’ve been looking for.”
The casting of Adams and the discussion about race comes months after Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first Black lead, called out the “Bachelor” franchise for “systemic racism.”
In response, producers diversified the popular series both in front of and behind the camera.
“We made a concerted effort, before the pandemic, to make better strides for diversity and let people see themselves and their love represented on the show,” host and producer Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think the best thing we ever did was realizing and admitting there was an issue, and then saying, ‘Let’s get to work and let’s do better.'”
Speaking to the publication earlier in the season about starring on the show, Adams said: “Not only am I African American, but I am Mexican, and I’m going to have an opportunity to have a platform to relate to so many women who look like me, who haven’t had the opportunity to relate to someone in the past. How can you not want to take that opportunity and be an amazing role model for people? That was something that I took on and was really excited to be able to do.”
Halle Berry Responds to LisaRaye’s Rumor That She’s Bad in Bed: ‘Ask My Man’
*Rumor has it that Halle Berry once had sex with an ex of LisaRaye McCoy, and McCoy appears to still he feeling some way about it.
The “Players Club” star put the actress on blast during a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens. When the panelists began discussing which celebrities could be good in bed, the women speculated about how Toni Braxton gets down. LisaRaye was quick to note: “We don’t know what [Braxton] is doing in the bedroom. She might be like Halle Berry.”
Co-host Claudia Jordan then replied: “Wait … What do you mean about Halle Berry. She’s not supposed to be good in the bed?”
“That’s what they said. That’s what I read. And that’s what I heard. That’s what they say,” McCoy responded.
Hear/watch LisaRaye tell it via the Twitter video below.
According to LisaRaye, there’s a rumor floating around that Halle Berry isn’t good in bed? pic.twitter.com/GOnEllCqC8
— theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 23, 2020
When her statement caught Berry’s attention, the Oscar-winning actress responded in a tweet that included a HotNewHipHop post linking to a story titled, “LisaRaye McCoy Suggests Halle Berry Is Bad In Bed: ‘That’s What I Heard.'”
Berry clapped back with: “Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know,” she tweeted along with a crying laughing emjoi face.
Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020
Insiders tell Us magazine the couple has only been dating for a few months, but “their chemistry is through the roof.”
“She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider said. “He’s a wonderful, caring man.”
What do you think of Halle’s response to LisaRaye? Sound off in the comments.
Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee Expands from Radio to Television
*Angela Yee, co-host of the ultra-popular national radio syndicated program “The Breakfast Club” can now also be seen on television.
Yee is host of her new television show, “Established with Angela Yee.” The celebrity-interview driven program, which streams on Fox Soul, can be viewed on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.
“I came up with the title ‘Established with Angela Yee’ because I really want to celebrate people’s wins and not make it about ‘gotcha’ interviews,” Yee told the NY Post. “I want the interviews to be more about milestones and pivotal career moments.”
Yee’s first guest was Method Man, who she once worked with when she was an intern for Wu-Tang Clan.
“I would describe my interviewing style as very conversational – it feels like you’re just kicking it,” Yee explains. “I always have certain questions in my head and I always make sure I ask.”
Yee has a “wish list” of celebrities she would like to interview. Lil Kim and Miss Elliot are at the top of the list.
In addition to her new television program, Yee owns Juice for Life, a juice bar in Brooklyn. She also continues to co-host The Breakfast Club on Power 101.5 FM, with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. As far as her future on The Breakfast Club, especially when her contract is up for renewal next year, Yee won’t reveal her plans.
“The guys have all signed up and are ready to go so they’ll be there,” Yee says. “It’s always ‘it is what it is’ during contract negotiation time. I feel like sometimes I take on a lot, but I put. 100 percent in everything that I do. I’m at the point of my life where I can do what I want. I’m just a fan of seizing the moment.”
