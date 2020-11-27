Connect with us

BLIND ITEM: The Shady Manager

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Once again, this manager is being her shady self and arranged to have the will of this way back in the day A list singer who had a permanent A list offspring changed. It now leaves everything to the manager. 

Can you guess the manager, the back in the day A list singer and her permanent A list offspring?

BLIND ITEM: Fake Foster Mother

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This former A- list actress who still writes, but rarely acts, has been trying her hand at being a foster mom, but it hasn’t gone well. She rarely makes it longer than a few days before saying she can’t handle it and returns them.

Can you guess the former A- list actress who still writes? Here’s a hint: she’s not Black 

BLIND ITEM: Singer Holds Housekeeper Hostage

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.


This foreign born former A list singer in a group and solo has, over the years turned into an awful human being. The antithesis of who everyone thought he was when he was in the band. He recently went on a drug fueled rage against his housekeeper and terrorized her for 48 straight hours and wouldn’t let her leave the house or use the phone.

Can you guess the foreign born/former A list singer? Here’s a hint: he’s not Black 

BLIND ITEM: The Broke Rapper

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The one named always broke A- list rapper is going to use his new management company as a way to meet women and connect them with men. If any person he signs does have actual talent, he will have to turn them over to any of the dozens of people he owes money to.

Can you guess the always broke A- list rapper?

