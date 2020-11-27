Other News
5 Different Colors and Shades of Diamond Rings to Buy in 2021
*Real diamonds are naturally occurring stones and often appear in various colours. A pure and structurally flawless diamond is completely transparent, without any colour or hue. But in reality, none of the gem-sized diamonds is perfect. The colour of a diamond is impacted by structural defects or chemical impurities. Natural diamonds are created without human intervention, so one cannot really control the colour. Depending on intensity and hue the colour and the value of the diamond will vary. Here are some shades of a diamond that you may want to invest in.
Brown – Brown diamonds, along with yellow ones are the most common colours after clear diamonds. Brown ones are also a bit more affordable than other colours, as they are less rare than the other colours. The colour is formed when planes of displaced and missing carbon atoms are created in the crystal lattice due to plastic deformation. These are the glide planes where the colour concentration is the highest. These glide planes appear very similar to the pattern of wood grains and most graining appears as brown colour. It can be used as the only stone in a ring as an oval cut stone or can complement other diamonds as a dark coloured centre piece. However you use it, it is bound to stand out.
Yellow – Yellow is one such colour, in which one can find a pure hue. Most stones are a mix of two or more colours, but a yellow diamond can be pure in colour – meaning if you are looking for yellow, you will find a pure yellow stone. A pure hued diamond is valuable and sought after, often having a big price tag attached. The colour is formed in the stone when nitrogen atoms substitute carbon ones in the crystal lattice. This allows the stone to reflect yellow light and absorb blue light. The yellow diamond can be shaped and cut in various styles, and each style can look glamorous.
Black – Until the 1990s, there wasn’t much demand for black diamonds, but when they were used with colourless diamonds in rings, they gained popularity. Black diamonds are very unique because they have a lot of inclusions, so much so that they can interfere with the passage of light. Opaque minerals like pyrite, graphite or hematite can be the inclusions in a black diamond, giving them a dark, opaque look – different from colourless diamonds. Black diamond wedding rings can signify so much and yet look chic. Many celebrities have been known for buying black diamond rings for proposing or even to use in other jewellery pieces. The Jewellers in Hatton Garden keeps different types of black diamond rings and custom rings for the customers.
Blue – Blue diamonds are very rare in nature and are formed by the substitution of carbon with boron atoms. Even one boron out of a million carbon atoms can produce a blue colour. The boron atoms cause selective red light absorption and also selective blue light transmission. Blue diamonds can have a pure hue as well and hence can be expensive. The Hope Diamond and the Idols Eye are some of the very famous blue diamonds. Platinum rings with a blue diamond setting can look fabulous and they also pair well with colourless diamonds.
Pink – Pink is quite a rare colour in natural diamonds, but still, many celebrities have sported it. When carbon atoms are displaced during the formation of the diamond and light passes through it, the lattice will selectively transmit red light. If this selective transmission is weak, then the stone will appear pink. And this is why pink is a rare colour as multiple criteria have to be fulfilled. This colour goes well with yellow metal as well as with white metal. Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey are celebrities who sported pink diamond rings and made them popular. Now, engagement rings Hatton garden are in demand for pink diamonds due to increasing popularity.
Most times, a stone may be a mix of two colours like greenish brown. But if you do find one with a good or near perfect hue, then it is a rare piece. If you want something special and rare, go for these. They make excellent, unique jewellery pieces that can be an investment as well as an attraction. Hatton Garden – one of the popular places near London is a big diamond market and you can find rare designs and stones to invest in.
Civil Rights
Five Black NBA Players Meet with Pope Francis to Discuss Social Justice Issues (Watch)
*Five NBA players and several officials from the National Basketball Players Association met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss their work on social justice issues.
The trip was prompted by the Vatican reaching out to the players’ union to learn about their work for social change. The delegation included Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, Houston Rockets wing Sterling Brown and free agents Anthony Tolliver, Marco Belinelli and Kyle Korver. They gave the Pope an Orlando Magic jersey and a golden basketball.
After the meeting in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace, Tolliver called it an “incredible experience.” He added, “With the Pope’s support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together.”
Korver, a 17-year NBA veteran who wrote a powerful essay about racism and white privilege last year, echoed Tolliver’s sentiment after meeting with the pope.
“We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis,” Korver said. “His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward.”
Images from the meeting showed Pope Francis and the players sitting and standing next to each other, but not wearing masks. The players union tweeted that “players and NBPA staff members were required to undergo COVID-19 testing before meeting with Pope Francis.”
Watch video from the historic meeting below:
The gathering comes ahead of the December 1 release of Francis’ new book, “Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future.” In it, Francis supports demands for racial justice in the wake of the police-custody death of George Floyd.
Civil Rights
TRAILER DEBUT: ‘MLK/FBI’ | Directed By Emmy Award-Winner Sam Pollard | Opens January 15
*SYNOPSIS: MLK/FBI is an essential expose of the surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (labeled by the FBI as the “most dangerous” Black person in America), undertaken by J. Edgar Hoover and the U.S. government.
Based on newly discovered and declassified files, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists.
Directed by Emmy® Award-winner and Oscar®-nominee Sam Pollard, MLK/FBI recounts a tragic story with searing relevance to our current moment.
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
DIRECTOR: Sam Pollard is an Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated director and producer. His films for HBO,PBS, and the Discovery Channel include the documentaries Four Little Girls, When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, Slavery by Another Name, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I Gotta Be Me, ACORN and the Firestorm, Why We Hate, and Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. Pollard also directed two episodes of the groundbreaking series Eyes on the Prize II. Since 1994 Pollard has served on the faculty of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and lives in New York City.
RIVETING. A timely reminder that King’s struggle for racial justice wasn’t straightforward, nor is it close to complete.” – THE ATLANTIC, David Sims
“An engrossing, unsettling documentary. Rigorously focused on the facts of the past, the movie is also as timely as an alarm clock.”- THE NEW YORK TIMES, A.O. Scott
“SEARING. Serves as a chilling reminder that white supremacy is not solely a partisan problem; it’s a cruelty baked into the fabric of our political system, poisoning it at every level. Change comes when we allow ourselves to challenge the stories we have been told about our history.” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, Jourdain Searles
Director: Sam Pollard
Producer: Benjamin Hedin
Executive Producers: David Friend, Charlotte Cook, Jeffrey Lurie, Marie Therese Guirgis, Kate Hurwitz, Dana O’Keefe, and Steven Farneth
Runtime: 102 Minutes
Distributor: IFC Films
Civil Rights
HBO’s ’40 Years a Prisoner’ Doc Follows Son’s Effort to Free Parents Imprisoned after MOVE Bombing (Trailer)
*On the morning of August 8, 1978, the Philadelphia Police Department, at the direction of hardline Mayor Frank Rizzo, engaged in a confrontation with the radical Black organization MOVE and fired thousands of rounds of ammunition into the West Philadelphia home of the social justice group. When the smoke cleared, a police officer named James Ramp had been killed and an unarmed MOVE member named Delbert Africa had been beaten to within an inch of his life by three police officers.
Delbert and his wife Debbie Africa were imprisoned for the cop’s death that day. Their son, Mike Africa Jr., has committed his life to finding out the truth about what really happened and fighting for the release of the parents that he has only ever known through prison walls.
His journey is chronicled in HBO’s feature documentary “40 Years a Prisoner,” debuting Tuesday, December 8 (9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT). Using eyewitness accounts and archival footage, the film illuminates the story of a city grappling with racial tension and police brutality with alarming topicality and modern-day relevance.
The documentary was directed by Tommy Oliver and executive produced by Common and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Mike Jackson, John Legend and Ty Stikloriusm with original music by The Roots.
Watch the first official trailer below:
