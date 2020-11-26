Film
Netflix Developing ’40 Acres’ Book with Jay-Z Producing
*Dwayne Alexander Smith’s acclaimed novel “Forty Acres,” is being adapted into a film for Netflix, with “Luke Cage” creator Cheo Hodari Coker set to pen the script.
As reported by Deadline, “Forty Acres follows a civil rights attorney who must fight for survival when he’s invited to join an elite Black organization with a mind-blowing secret; the thriller is described as being a cross between The Firm and Get Out,” the outlet writes.
Hip-hop star JAY-Z will produce alongside James Lassiter, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Niles Kirchner and Bill Strauss. Executive producers are Dana Honor for Kapital, Smith and Mike Epps.
“Forty Acres” reunites Kaplan with Jay-Z and Lassiter, who teamed for the upcoming ABC limited series “Women of the Movement.”
READ MORE: Nas Talks New Album, Working with Nipsey Hustle and Possible JAY-Z Collab
The six-episode series centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. The teenager was murdered in 1955 by white supremacists in Mississippi.
“Women of the Movement” is inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. The series premieres in 2021.
Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Lassiter recently produced the all-Black western “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix.
Directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature directorial debut, the film follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who discovers that the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, so he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge, via Deadline.
According to Complex, “The Harder They Fall” was first pitched to companies in 2016 with Michael K. Williams, Erykah Badu, Rosario Dawson, Wesley Snipes and Jessie Williams attached. Now that Netflix has control of the project, it’s unclear if they will be involved with the feature.
Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne Star in ‘Life in a Year’ for Amazon Prime [Trailer]
*Jaden Smith and supermodel Cara Delevingne star in the romantic drama “Life in a Year,” for which the first official trailer just dropped.
Smith, 22, stars as Daryn, a 17-year-old student who falls for Delevingne’s Isabel — who has a year to live.
Here’s the synopsis: “The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left.”
“Once the script reading started, everyone started hiding that they’re going to cry, and then Will Smith didn’t care and just cried,” director Mitja Okorn told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I can work with this.’ And when we were shooting all these emotional scenes later, Will Smith is sitting behind me sobbing.”
READ MORE: Jaden Smith Hit with $2M Trademark Lawsuit Over Shoe Collaboration with New Balance [VIDEO]
“It’s definitely not a pretty sobbing film,” Delevingne told EW. “It gets you right in the gut. Oh my gosh, I cried all the time [during filming].”
The 28-year-old model/actress also talked about playing a character battling terminal cancer.
“As an actor, to be a vessel to understand what it takes to have something like stage three ovarian cancer, it’s not a dream role obviously but in a way, it’s an incredible gift to be given, especially when you put in the work,” Delevingne said.
“[I worked with] this girl who survived stage three ovarian cancer … and to be able to meet these people and to show a story of strength and struggle and family, community, and support and what it takes, to dive into that it was really special to me.”
Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment is producing “Life in a Year” along with Sony Pictures, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
“Life in a Year” is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 27.
Scroll up and check out the trailer above.
The Pulse of Entertainment: DreamWorks Animation’s Joel Crawford Directs ‘The Croods: A New Age’ / VIDEO
*“Trolls (Holiday) did so well I didn’t want to mess it up,” said Joel Crawford about directing the DreamWorks Animation, The Croods: A New Age – distributed by Universal Pictures and in (opened) theatres November 25, 2020, and Video On Demand on December 25th. “Been here at DreamWorks since 2006 and worked on many projects as a storyboard artist. I’ve taken movies scene by scene…all these things that add up to me being a director.”
Joel’s natural progression led to directing the Troll’s Holiday short animated film to directing this feature animated film The Croods: A New Age. The project stars the voices of Academy Award winning Nicolas Cage (The Guardian) as Grug Crood; Catherine Keener (Into the Wild) as Ugga Crood – Grug’s wife; eight-time Primetime Emmy winning Cloris Leachman (“Raising Hope”) as Gran; Academy Award winning Emma Stone (The Amazing Spider-Man) as Eep Crood – the eldest daughter; Randy Thom (Skywalker Sound) as Sandy Crood – daughter, and Clark Duke (“The Office”) as Thunk Crood – the son, and they are The Croods.
The Croods’ characters were developed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch), Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), and John Cleese (Shrek the Third). In the first installment of The Croods, they survive an end-of-the-world earthquake. In The Croods: A New Age, the family along with Guy, Eep’s boyfriend that is voiced by Ryan Reynolds (“Two Guys and a Girl”), and two pet sloth – Sash voiced by Tara Strong (Teen Titans) and Belt voiced by Chris Sanders – discover they are not the only survivors when they meet the Betterman family. They don’t get along because the Bettermans believes they are more evolved than the Croods. However, the families are forced to work together when their children become missing. The hunt is on to find the missing kids and save their lives.
The Betterman family consists of Phil Betterman – the father voiced by Primetime Emmy Award winning Peter Dinklage (Game of Thornes), Hope Betterman – the wife voiced by Leslie Mann (17 Again), and Dawn Betterman – the daughter voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
MORE NEWS: Trump’s Misspelled Tweets are Coded Messages? Q’Anon is Even More Deranged Than You Thought (Watch)
“Chris Adams gave me notes,” Joel said about the storyline. “We were trying to see what the sequel will be for a long time…I came in later. Meeting another family was already in there…but who they are…developed when I came in.”
Rated PG, The Croods: A New Age was produced by Mark Swift and is a DreamWorks Animation production. Crawford’s credits, as Art Director in the animation’s department of DreamWorks, also includes Rise of the Guardians, both Kung Fu Panda as Art Director, and Lego Movie 2 as Art Director.
“It’s the same characters with a different journey,” Joel Crawford concluded. www.UniversalPictures.com/movies/the-croods-2
"It's the same characters with a different journey," Joel Crawford concluded. www.UniversalPictures.com/movies/the-croods-2
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Filming on ‘Black Panther’ Sequel to Start in Summer 2021, Letitia Wright Could Takeover Role
*Marvel Studios has confirmed that production on “Black Panther 2” will begin sometime in July 2021.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, production was initially scheduled to begin in March 2021, but that was scrapped upon news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. The titular star died on Aug. 28 following his years-long private battle with cancer.
We previously reported, while details of the “Black Panther” sequel remain on the low, executive producer Victoria Alonso said the follow-up to the blockbuster action film will not use a digital double for the late actor.
“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”
READ MORE: Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Used in ‘Black Panther 2’
Producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman, who played the title role in the first film.
Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the “Black Panther” franchise without Boseman. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
The actress is expected to return with a more prominent role in BP2.
Alonso confirmed that Marvel hopes to pay tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”
Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are among the actors who are expected to reprise their roles.
