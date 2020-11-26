Denver Mayor/Hypocrite Apologizes for Telling Residents to Not Travel for Thanksgiving – but He Does

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock just got a lesson in “practice what you preach.”

Hancock had to issue a public apology after he traveled to Mississippi for #Thanksgiving—-despite telling local residents to stay home due to COVID-19. He traveled to Houston for the Mississippi trip, and tweeted the guidance to stay home about 30 minutes before his flight.

Mayor Hancock said he made the decision to head out of town because his wife and daughter are in Mississippi, where his daughter recently took a job.

“As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver. I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel.”

