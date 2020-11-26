Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee Expands from Radio to Television

*Angela Yee, co-host of the ultra-popular national radio syndicated program “The Breakfast Club” can now also be seen on television.

Yee is host of her new television show, “Established with Angela Yee.” The celebrity-interview driven program, which streams on Fox Soul, can be viewed on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

“I came up with the title ‘Established with Angela Yee’ because I really want to celebrate people’s wins and not make it about ‘gotcha’ interviews,” Yee told the NY Post. “I want the interviews to be more about milestones and pivotal career moments.”

Yee’s first guest was Method Man, who she once worked with when she was an intern for Wu-Tang Clan.

“I would describe my interviewing style as very conversational – it feels like you’re just kicking it,” Yee explains. “I always have certain questions in my head and I always make sure I ask.”

Yee has a “wish list” of celebrities she would like to interview. Lil Kim and Miss Elliot are at the top of the list.

In addition to her new television program, Yee owns Juice for Life, a juice bar in Brooklyn. She also continues to co-host The Breakfast Club on Power 101.5 FM, with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. As far as her future on The Breakfast Club, especially when her contract is up for renewal next year, Yee won’t reveal her plans.

“The guys have all signed up and are ready to go so they’ll be there,” Yee says. “It’s always ‘it is what it is’ during contract negotiation time. I feel like sometimes I take on a lot, but I put. 100 percent in everything that I do. I’m at the point of my life where I can do what I want. I’m just a fan of seizing the moment.”