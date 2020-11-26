Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Fake Foster Mother
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former A- list actress who still writes, but rarely acts, has been trying her hand at being a foster mom, but it hasn’t gone well. She rarely makes it longer than a few days before saying she can’t handle it and returns them.
Can you guess the former A- list actress who still writes? Here’s a hint: she’s not Black
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Singer Holds Housekeeper Hostage
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born former A list singer in a group and solo has, over the years turned into an awful human being. The antithesis of who everyone thought he was when he was in the band. He recently went on a drug fueled rage against his housekeeper and terrorized her for 48 straight hours and wouldn’t let her leave the house or use the phone.
Can you guess the foreign born/former A list singer? Here’s a hint: he’s not Black
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Rapper
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The one named always broke A- list rapper is going to use his new management company as a way to meet women and connect them with men. If any person he signs does have actual talent, he will have to turn them over to any of the dozens of people he owes money to.
Can you guess the always broke A- list rapper?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Swinger Sex Gone Wrong
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Swinger Sex Gone Wrong – Old Hollywood: This could be recent enough to be considered back in the day, but it did happen nearly fifty years ago, so Old Hollywood fits too. There was an A+ list musician who went out with some friends to see a boxing match featuring this permanent A++ list fighter.
His wife made an excuse to not attend. She encouraged his boys night out and she was going to stay home and just watch some television. That is what she said, but in reality what happened is that she was entertaining her boyfriend and two other men at her home. All were naked when the husband returned much much earlier than expected and walked in on his wife having sex with the men.
One of the men caught knew his career and family life would be ruined if he was publicly identified, shot the musician and killed him right there. Because one of the men having sex with the wife was a policeman , the fix was in from the beginning and no one was charged.
Can you guess the A+ list musician, his wife and the fighter?
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer