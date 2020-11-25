Social Heat
Totally Expected and Totally Deplorable: Trump Pardons Totally Guilty Mike Flynn
*According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has pardoned his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn — a move he previously said he would make before he leaves office.
As previously reported, Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contact with the former Russian ambassador to the US and became a cooperating witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s links with Moscow, The Guardian notes. As a result, Flynn was the only White House official to be charged in Mueller’s investigation.
Trump took to Twitter this Wednesday to share the news, saying: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”
‘What Have You Done for Black People?’ Obama Sits Down in Person With The Breakfast Club (Watch)
*President Obama’s jam-packed book tour for “A Promised Land” stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning for a wide-ranging interview, including the ongoing question by that one Black person in your orbit who keeps asking, “What has Obama done for Black people?”
DJ Envy asked Obama how he takes it when people question what he’s done for people of color, or say that he hasn’t done enough.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope… And I also think we generally viewed the presidency as almost like a monarchy.In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do,’” Obama said.
He then pointed out that the current president appears to be able to “do what he wants” because he “breaks the law.” But Obama said he was very confident in what he had done for “Black folks” during his time in office “because I had the statistics to prove it.”
He said that among his accomplishments for African Americans, 3 million more Black people had health insurance who didn’t have it before, the number of Black folks in prison dropped for the first time in years, 30 percent fewer people were in the juvenile correction system, Black poverty dropped to its lowest level since 1968, Black businesses and income rose, and data shows that “millions of Black folks were better off by the time I left office.”
After Charlamagne Tha God pressed him to be more specific about his policies that aided Black people, rather than the “rising tide lifts all boats” answer, Obama conceded, “There is no way in eight years to make up for 200 years.”
Here’s Obama’s full interview with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.
Trump’s Misspelled Tweets are Coded Messages? Q’Anon is Even More Deranged Than You Thought (Watch)
*You’ve heard that the Trump supporters within the conspiracy movement Q’Anon believe that Democrats are running a pedophile ring and eating babies to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood. And that these child eaters/molesters include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.
But did you know these folks also believe that Donald Trump’s misspelled tweets – like “covfefe” and “the smocking gun” – are secret, coded messages for Q-Anon members? And that Trump was secretly recruited by top military generals to run for president in 2016 in order to break up this criminal cabal of Dems, end their control of politics and the media, and bring its members to justice?
Did you know that two Q’Anon believers were just elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing areas in Colorado and Georgia?
On “The Daily Show” Monday night, Trevor Noah broke down Q’Anon’s origins, their infiltration into mainstream politics and just how removed from reality its members really are
Watch below:
Edward Norton Explains Why Trump Could be Eyeing a ‘Nixon-Style Deal’
*Actor Edward Norton hit up Twitter last week to share his theory about why Donald Trump is challenging the election win of Joe Biden.
The actor believes the president is buying time to cover up any illegal actions he committed as commander-in-chief. Norton believes Trump is holding out for a “Nixon-style deal” in exchange for conceding the office of the presidency.
Norton began his Twitter thread by noting that his father was a federal prosecutor and that he has played “a fair amount of poker” to recognize what Trump appears to be doing.
“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” Norton tweeted. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”
Check out his tweets below.
The “American History X” star went on to say….”I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft b—- who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying,” he wrote.
Norton urged lawmakers to remove Trump from office without accepting any deals that protect him from prosecution.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him without offering any proof. He has proclaimed on Twitter: “I WON THE ELECTION.”
