TAYO Cartoon: This 2020 Turkey is Too Happy ‘Cause He’s Quarantined This Thanksgivings Day

*Netflix has yanked Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform.

The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.

Chappelle revealed in a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday that he requested for the series to be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after he quit.

“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said in the 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”

Watch him tell it via the Instagram video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”

Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 for five stand-up specials that have been released on the platform, including “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”

“(Netflix) agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chapelle said. “That’s why I (expletive) with Netflix because they pay me my money, they do what they say they are going to do and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”

