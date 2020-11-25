Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: DreamWorks Animation’s Joel Crawford Directs ‘The Croods: A New Age’ / VIDEO
*“Trolls (Holiday) did so well I didn’t want to mess it up,” said Joel Crawford about directing the DreamWorks Animation, The Croods: A New Age – distributed by Universal Pictures and in (opened) theatres November 25, 2020, and Video On Demand on December 25th. “Been here at DreamWorks since 2006 and worked on many projects as a storyboard artist. I’ve taken movies scene by scene…all these things that add up to me being a director.”
Joel’s natural progression led to directing the Troll’s Holiday short animated film to directing this feature animated film The Croods: A New Age. The project stars the voices of Academy Award winning Nicolas Cage (The Guardian) as Grug Crood; Catherine Keener (Into the Wild) as Ugga Crood – Grug’s wife; eight-time Primetime Emmy winning Cloris Leachman (“Raising Hope”) as Gran; Academy Award winning Emma Stone (The Amazing Spider-Man) as Eep Crood – the eldest daughter; Randy Thom (Skywalker Sound) as Sandy Crood – daughter, and Clark Duke (“The Office”) as Thunk Crood – the son, and they are The Croods.
The Croods’ characters were developed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch), Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), and John Cleese (Shrek the Third). In the first installment of The Croods, they survive an end-of-the-world earthquake. In The Croods: A New Age, the family along with Guy, Eep’s boyfriend that is voiced by Ryan Reynolds (“Two Guys and a Girl”), and two pet sloth – Sash voiced by Tara Strong (Teen Titans) and Belt voiced by Chris Sanders – discover they are not the only survivors when they meet the Betterman family. They don’t get along because the Bettermans believes they are more evolved than the Croods. However, the families are forced to work together when their children become missing. The hunt is on to find the missing kids and save their lives.
The Betterman family consists of Phil Betterman – the father voiced by Primetime Emmy Award winning Peter Dinklage (Game of Thornes), Hope Betterman – the wife voiced by Leslie Mann (17 Again), and Dawn Betterman – the daughter voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
“Chris Adams gave me notes,” Joel said about the storyline. “We were trying to see what the sequel will be for a long time…I came in later. Meeting another family was already in there…but who they are…developed when I came in.”
Rated PG, The Croods: A New Age was produced by Mark Swift and is a DreamWorks Animation production. Crawford’s credits, as Art Director in the animation’s department of DreamWorks, also includes Rise of the Guardians, both Kung Fu Panda as Art Director, and Lego Movie 2 as Art Director.
“It’s the same characters with a different journey,” Joel Crawford concluded. www.UniversalPictures.com/movies/the-croods-2
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
‘She’s At the Fridge Again’ Lady Back with Another Banger: ‘It’s Thanksgiving Time’ (Watch)
*Back in August, gospel singer KD French appeared on “Today” to perform “The Fridge Again,” her hilarious ode to putting on pandemic pounds while quarantined.
Now she’s back with an original song making its premiere: “It’s Thanksgiving Time.”
She says family members inspired the new bop.
Watch her “Today” interview below and the full “It’s Thanksgiving Time” video above.
Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne Star in ‘Life in a Year’ for Amazon Prime [Trailer]
*Jaden Smith and supermodel Cara Delevingne star in the romantic drama “Life in a Year,” for which the first official trailer just dropped.
Smith, 22, stars as Daryn, a 17-year-old student who falls for Delevingne’s Isabel — who has a year to live.
Here’s the synopsis: “The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left.”
“Once the script reading started, everyone started hiding that they’re going to cry, and then Will Smith didn’t care and just cried,” director Mitja Okorn told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I can work with this.’ And when we were shooting all these emotional scenes later, Will Smith is sitting behind me sobbing.”
“It’s definitely not a pretty sobbing film,” Delevingne told EW. “It gets you right in the gut. Oh my gosh, I cried all the time [during filming].”
The 28-year-old model/actress also talked about playing a character battling terminal cancer.
“As an actor, to be a vessel to understand what it takes to have something like stage three ovarian cancer, it’s not a dream role obviously but in a way, it’s an incredible gift to be given, especially when you put in the work,” Delevingne said.
“[I worked with] this girl who survived stage three ovarian cancer … and to be able to meet these people and to show a story of strength and struggle and family, community, and support and what it takes, to dive into that it was really special to me.”
Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment is producing “Life in a Year” along with Sony Pictures, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
“Life in a Year” is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 27.
Scroll up and check out the trailer above.
Former MLBer Micah Johnson Wants His Paintings to Inspire Black Kids (Watch)
*Micah Johnson, a former second baseman and outfielder for the White Sox, Dodgers, Braves and Rays, has indulged in his longtime passion and is now a professional artist of critically acclaimed and highly sought-after fine art paintings.
His latest work, which opened at Art Angels over the summer, was inspired by an overheard question posed by his nephew: “Mom, can astronauts be Black?”
Per MLB.com’s Michael Clair:
Many of his paintings feature real subjects wearing an astronaut’s helmet, while they paint or draw or learn the cello or simply play hopscotch. The helmet represents the dreams Black kids have and the opportunities that are hopefully open to them. He uses colors and images that children can relate to. He wants Black children to see themselves in a fine art world that is historically dominated by white artists and subjects.
“My whole mission is to inspire children,” Johnson told MLB.com. “But I try to have that looseness to it. And that’s just how I am. I work a lot with just my hands. Sometimes I don’t even have a paintbrush in my studio. I try to do these really bold lines and have that perfect blend of whitespace and also color. That’s how I’d define my style now.”
“If I try to really, really focus on the eyes, make the viewer feel this connection — and if they feel that connection — then maybe it will change their perspective on something,” Johnson said.
“In the beginning, it was all inspired by my nephews because I just wanted to inspire them. And that’s how my approach is — I tried to focus on inspiring one person,” Johnson said. “So, a lot of my subjects are real subjects. And I think that’s a message for everybody else — just focus on impacting one person and you’ll really impact the world. So, for me, it’s my nephews, and they’re young, and maybe when they grow up, and they start looking at this, maybe they’ll feel inspired.”
The theme is present in his most recent work, “sä-v(ə-)rən-tē” (pronounced sovereignty), but the presentation is drastically different from anything Johnson has done before.
This piece is a digital artwork available to view on Apple TV or on a billboard at 901 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles from Dec. 7 through Jan. 10. It features two young children (Jacque, 8, and Rayden, 7), who have experienced tragedy in their lives staring at a closed door in a field, with an astronaut standing on the other side.
Unlike a painting, viewers can watch “sä-v(ə-)rən-tē” change in real time. The light shifts from day to night and with each passing year, the door will swing open a little wider, giving Jacque and Rayden a wider glimpse at the astronaut who awaits them on the other side of the door. A QR code connected to a bitcoin wallet also appears on the children’s birthdays, allowing viewers to donate directly to them.
Watch a trailer for sä-v(ə-)rən-tē below:
Watch a July 2020, CBS Los Angeles report on Johnson below:
