T.I. Says ‘Women Don’t Want a Man Who Ain’t Got No B*tches’ [VIDEO]

*T.I. is catching some heat for saying women do not want a man who “who ain’t got no b——.”

The rapper, who often makes headlines for cheating on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, made the comments during a recent segment of his podcast “ExpediTIously.”

“Them women don’t really want a man who ain’t got no b——,” T.I. said. “That’s what attract you to that n—- ’cause he had b—–, that energy, that misogyny you speak so poorly of.”

Hear/watch T.I. dish about the matter via the Twitter video below.

T.I. Says Women Doesn’t Want A Man That No Gets No Bitches pic.twitter.com/i3x8UjtGRU — The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) November 25, 2020

His remarks sparked debate on social media, with many of his fans divided on the issue.

“Clearly he’s speaking about women with low self-esteem that feel the need to be ‘chose,’ one person wrote, per RollingOut. “A real woman who’s secure in herself and knows her value wouldn’t give a man with ‘b—–‘ a second look.”

Another person wrote, “So I suppose this clown will teach his daughters don’t stress if their bf or husbands bust it wide all over the place!! Just as long as he can buy them bags and used luxury vehicles!!! Smdh”

In a 2017 episode of their VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny confronted her husband for allegedly cheating with a woman she introduced him to. The episode aired after Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they have since since reconciled and patched up their 10-year marriage.

Do you agree with T.I.’s opinion about the type of man that women want? Sound off in the comments.

