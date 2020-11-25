Scotland Aims to End ‘Period Poverty,’ Becomes First Country to Make Tampons/Pads Free [VIDEO]



*Scotland aims to end ‘period poverty’ by becoming the first country to offer free menstrual products in public facilities.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of the Period Products bill, CNN reports. Women across Scotland will now have universal access to products such as tampons and pads in public buildings, including schools and universities.

“The campaign has been backed by a wide coalition, including trades unions, women’s organisations and charities,” Monica Lennon, the lawmaker who introduced the bill last year, said ahead of the vote. “Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history.”

After the vote, Lennon said the decision was “a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved.”

Here;s more from CNN:

The bill’s accompanying financial memorandum estimates it could cost around £8.7 million a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who will take advantage of the free products.

The new law was praised by a number of equality and women’s rights groups as well as politicians from across the parties represented in the Scottish Parliament.

“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on her official Twitter page after the vote.

Local authorities and education providers across Scottland will be required to ensure that menstrual products are available for free.

Last year, England and New Zealand launched initiatives to provide free sanitary products in schools.