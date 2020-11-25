society
Scotland Aims to End ‘Period Poverty,’ Becomes First Country to Make Tampons/Pads Free [VIDEO]
*Scotland aims to end ‘period poverty’ by becoming the first country to offer free menstrual products in public facilities.
On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of the Period Products bill, CNN reports. Women across Scotland will now have universal access to products such as tampons and pads in public buildings, including schools and universities.
“The campaign has been backed by a wide coalition, including trades unions, women’s organisations and charities,” Monica Lennon, the lawmaker who introduced the bill last year, said ahead of the vote. “Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history.”
Scotland is about to become the first country in the world to make sanitary products including pads and tampons free for all women and girls in a bid to end ‘period poverty’. pic.twitter.com/66ldoTKQbs
— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 24, 2020
After the vote, Lennon said the decision was “a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved.”
Here;s more from CNN:
The bill’s accompanying financial memorandum estimates it could cost around £8.7 million a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who will take advantage of the free products.
The new law was praised by a number of equality and women’s rights groups as well as politicians from across the parties represented in the Scottish Parliament.
“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on her official Twitter page after the vote.
Local authorities and education providers across Scottland will be required to ensure that menstrual products are available for free.
Last year, England and New Zealand launched initiatives to provide free sanitary products in schools.
T.I. Says ‘Women Don’t Want a Man Who Ain’t Got No B*tches’ [VIDEO]
*T.I. is catching some heat for saying women do not want a man who “who ain’t got no b——.”
The rapper, who often makes headlines for cheating on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, made the comments during a recent segment of his podcast “ExpediTIously.”
“Them women don’t really want a man who ain’t got no b——,” T.I. said. “That’s what attract you to that n—- ’cause he had b—–, that energy, that misogyny you speak so poorly of.”
Hear/watch T.I. dish about the matter via the Twitter video below.
T.I. Says Women Doesn’t Want A Man That No Gets No Bitches pic.twitter.com/i3x8UjtGRU
— The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) November 25, 2020
His remarks sparked debate on social media, with many of his fans divided on the issue.
“Clearly he’s speaking about women with low self-esteem that feel the need to be ‘chose,’ one person wrote, per RollingOut. “A real woman who’s secure in herself and knows her value wouldn’t give a man with ‘b—–‘ a second look.”
Another person wrote, “So I suppose this clown will teach his daughters don’t stress if their bf or husbands bust it wide all over the place!! Just as long as he can buy them bags and used luxury vehicles!!! Smdh”
In a 2017 episode of their VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny confronted her husband for allegedly cheating with a woman she introduced him to. The episode aired after Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they have since since reconciled and patched up their 10-year marriage.
Do you agree with T.I.’s opinion about the type of man that women want? Sound off in the comments.
WATCH:
Alicia Keys Announces Launch of Her MasterClass [VIDEO]
*Alicia Keys has teamed with MasterClass to share her songwriting approach in an online-video class.
Keys’ class is available through the $180 annual subscription plan, which generally consists of more than 3 hours of lessons. The plan also gives users access to the full catalog of 90-plus classes.
Here’s more from AOL:
In the 19 video lessons, the 15-time Grammy winner will teach a class on songwriting and producing, in which she’ll share her philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability.
Shot in her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room.
Our newest instructor has sold more than 40 million albums and connected with audiences worldwide with her powerful music. Now she’s sitting down with you to share her creative process.
Introducing @AliciaKeys’s MasterClass on songwriting and producing.https://t.co/Twvs5lkV1G pic.twitter.com/SyeRKaeF0o
— MasterClass (@MasterClass) November 24, 2020
“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in announcing the class. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”
Watch the trailer for Keys’ MasterClass course.
Other music classes on MasterClass include: Usher, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, St. Vincent, Sheila E., Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Jake Shimabukuro, Itzhak Perlman, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer.
The Weeknd Calls Out ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After 2021 Nominations Snub
*The Weeknd has called out the Recording Academy after he was snubbed for next year’s Grammy Awards.
His fans are giving the Grammys the side-eye after the singer received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that The Weeknd’s snub may have to due with him headlining next year’s Super Bowl, but Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO, tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.
In a statement to the publication, he said “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Mason Jr. says. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”
According to TMZ’s report, Grammy officials gave The Weeknd an ultimatum between the two events, and after heated negotiations, they came to an agreement.
“We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before,” Mason Jr. adds in his statement. “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”
“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” the statement continues.
