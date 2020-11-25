News
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lamar Reunites with Daughter Shante [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Lamar reuntiing with his daughter Shante reconnect.
“Growing up without my dad was really hard for me,” says Shante in the clip. “I only had one little picture to show me what my dad looks like. I missed out on a lot. I didn’t know who I was.”
Will old feelings come up when father and daughter reconnect or can they move forward?
Check out their emotional moment via our exclusive clip above.
READ MORE: T.I. Says ‘Women Don’t Want a Man Who Ain’t Got No B*tches’ [VIDEO]
Malcolm sees right through @sarahsimmons179. #LifeAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/zarZ3U20kF
— WE tv (@WEtv) November 25, 2020
Elsewhere in the episode, Lindsey hatches a plan. Shawn’s M.I.A. fiancée might be pregnant. Lamar’s secret meeting puts his relationship in jeopardy. Tennison storms off and Andrea loses it. Michael risks all with a sexy date, and Shavel’s family pressures her to cut off Quaylon.
Meanwhile, this season on “Life After Lockup,” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c.
‘I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?’ Colbert Challenges Obama to a Game of ‘Wastepaper Basketball’ (Watch)
*President Barack Obama was in full “That’s what I do”-style trash talk mode when Stephen Colbert challenged him to a game of “wastepaper basketball” during his appearance Wednesday on “The Late Show.”
Colbert waited until Part 3 of the interview to ask #44 if he wanted to play, then had the nerve to ask Obama if he needed to warm up with some practice shots.
“I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?,” Obama responded. When Colbert suggested they wager on the outcome, with Obama having to mention the host in his next book if he loses, Obama asked, “Well what if I win?”
“What do you want?” Colbert asked.
Obama shrugged off the whole prospect, saying, “Nobody’s gonna read your book anyway.” He then added, “It doesn’t matter, I’m not gonna lose.”
Colbert said he would donate to Obama’s library if he loses. And with that, the game commenced.
Obama was “crushed” by Colbert, 8 to zero.
“That’s what I do!” Colbert yelled mid-thrashing.
Watch below:
Scotland Aims to End ‘Period Poverty,’ Becomes First Country to Make Tampons/Pads Free [VIDEO]
*Scotland aims to end ‘period poverty’ by becoming the first country to offer free menstrual products in public facilities.
On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of the Period Products bill, CNN reports. Women across Scotland will now have universal access to products such as tampons and pads in public buildings, including schools and universities.
“The campaign has been backed by a wide coalition, including trades unions, women’s organisations and charities,” Monica Lennon, the lawmaker who introduced the bill last year, said ahead of the vote. “Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history.”
READ MORE: Viral Squirrel Does the ‘Dope Nod’ after Getting High Off of Old Pears (Watch)
Scotland is about to become the first country in the world to make sanitary products including pads and tampons free for all women and girls in a bid to end ‘period poverty’. pic.twitter.com/66ldoTKQbs
— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 24, 2020
After the vote, Lennon said the decision was “a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved.”
Here;s more from CNN:
The bill’s accompanying financial memorandum estimates it could cost around £8.7 million a year by 2022, depending on the number of women who will take advantage of the free products.
The new law was praised by a number of equality and women’s rights groups as well as politicians from across the parties represented in the Scottish Parliament.
“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on her official Twitter page after the vote.
Local authorities and education providers across Scottland will be required to ensure that menstrual products are available for free.
Last year, England and New Zealand launched initiatives to provide free sanitary products in schools.
T.I. Says ‘Women Don’t Want a Man Who Ain’t Got No B*tches’ [VIDEO]
*T.I. is catching some heat for saying women do not want a man who “who ain’t got no b——.”
The rapper, who often makes headlines for cheating on his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, made the comments during a recent segment of his podcast “ExpediTIously.”
“Them women don’t really want a man who ain’t got no b——,” T.I. said. “That’s what attract you to that n—- ’cause he had b—–, that energy, that misogyny you speak so poorly of.”
Hear/watch T.I. dish about the matter via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007
T.I. Says Women Doesn’t Want A Man That No Gets No Bitches pic.twitter.com/i3x8UjtGRU
— The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) November 25, 2020
His remarks sparked debate on social media, with many of his fans divided on the issue.
“Clearly he’s speaking about women with low self-esteem that feel the need to be ‘chose,’ one person wrote, per RollingOut. “A real woman who’s secure in herself and knows her value wouldn’t give a man with ‘b—–‘ a second look.”
Another person wrote, “So I suppose this clown will teach his daughters don’t stress if their bf or husbands bust it wide all over the place!! Just as long as he can buy them bags and used luxury vehicles!!! Smdh”
In a 2017 episode of their VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny confronted her husband for allegedly cheating with a woman she introduced him to. The episode aired after Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they have since since reconciled and patched up their 10-year marriage.
Do you agree with T.I.’s opinion about the type of man that women want? Sound off in the comments.
WATCH:
