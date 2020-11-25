Entertainment
Kim Coles to Host Cheron K. Griffin’s Long Awaited Book ‘134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man’
*Houston – Sensational and inspirational author Cheron K. Griffin is scheduled to release another masterpiece titled “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 7-9pm CST. The Virtual Book Launch will be hosted by Actress and Comedian Kim Coles via Facebook Live (https://fb.me/e/34ykAbd1S). This is a book that will keep you at the edge of your seat and one you definitely do not want to miss. History will surely be made right here with learning and laughter.
Cheron K. Griffin has taken book and journal lovers to some unfathomably deep and extraordinary places, raising her writing skill’s reputation as one of the most explorative and experimental imprints in the novel world with every release. A multi-tendrilled hive mind that has potential to take book lovers even deeper into the unknown, Cheron K. Griffin makes her statement clear across this breathtaking new release.
The most impressive element of this book is its flow and evolution across its pages with every page giving one reason. The quality of the writing is extremely noticeable too, with every page sounding professional, both in vision and style. Through her signature style, Cheron K. Griffin has truly mastered her art, and is giving a new direction to the literary world with limited words.
“134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” will show you the raw truth that among today’s growing single population, 63 percent have never been married, 23 percent are divorced, and 13 percent are widowed. There are 56.8 million unmarried women in the U.S. They account for 26 percent of the overall population. Worldwide, 4.3 percent of women get to their late forties without ever marrying. Gallup finds that about one in eight women aged 18 to 60 worldwide — 13% — are unmarried and have children younger than 15 in their household. However, this figure is sharply higher in a few regions, especially sub-Saharan Africa at 32% and Latin America at 24%.
Book lovers will literally get chills every time they read “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man.” This is the type of book that sucks you right in and refuses to let you go. The delivery, the 134 reasons, and everything about “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” makes it a must-read!
About the author
Cheron K. Griffin is a Celebrity Life Coach serving Industry Leaders and Athletes in Personal Development and beyond. Her passion is guiding people to live their authentic lives while living on purpose especially regarding dating and relationships. Griffin is the author of five books and a motivational speaker that transforms individuals and empowers people to dream big and aim high. Griffin leads a spirit lead life and lives unapologetically offering no apologies. She lives in her freedom and is a voice to those who are afraid to talk. Griffin is the CEO of Grow A Girl Network, Inc (www.growagirlnetwork.org) and the creator of the I See You Suicide Prevention Campaign turned Movement (www.iseeyoucamp.com).
To learn more about Cheron, visit her website at www.cheronsworld.com. Check out her YouTube Page “Cheron’s World.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.134reasons.com
Contact Cheron K. Griffin: [email protected]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cheronkgriffin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheronkgriffin
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cheronkgriffin
Website URL: https://www.134reasons.com
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lamar Reunites with Daughter Shante [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Lamar reuntiing with his daughter Shante reconnect.
“Growing up without my dad was really hard for me,” says Shante in the clip. “I only had one little picture to show me what my dad looks like. I missed out on a lot. I didn’t know who I was.”
Will old feelings come up when father and daughter reconnect or can they move forward?
Check out their emotional moment via our exclusive clip above.
Malcolm sees right through @sarahsimmons179. #LifeAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/zarZ3U20kF
— WE tv (@WEtv) November 25, 2020
Elsewhere in the episode, Lindsey hatches a plan. Shawn’s M.I.A. fiancée might be pregnant. Lamar’s secret meeting puts his relationship in jeopardy. Tennison storms off and Andrea loses it. Michael risks all with a sexy date, and Shavel’s family pressures her to cut off Quaylon.
Meanwhile, this season on “Life After Lockup,” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c.
‘I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?’ Colbert Challenges Obama to a Game of ‘Wastepaper Basketball’ (Watch)
*President Barack Obama was in full “That’s what I do”-style trash talk mode when Stephen Colbert challenged him to a game of “wastepaper basketball” during his appearance Wednesday on “The Late Show.”
Colbert waited until Part 3 of the interview to ask #44 if he wanted to play, then had the nerve to ask Obama if he needed to warm up with some practice shots.
“I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?,” Obama responded. When Colbert suggested they wager on the outcome, with Obama having to mention the host in his next book if he loses, Obama asked, “Well what if I win?”
“What do you want?” Colbert asked.
Obama shrugged off the whole prospect, saying, “Nobody’s gonna read your book anyway.” He then added, “It doesn’t matter, I’m not gonna lose.”
Colbert said he would donate to Obama’s library if he loses. And with that, the game commenced.
Obama was “crushed” by Colbert, 8 to zero.
“That’s what I do!” Colbert yelled mid-thrashing.
Watch below:
Alicia Keys Announces Launch of Her MasterClass [VIDEO]
*Alicia Keys has teamed with MasterClass to share her songwriting approach in an online-video class.
Keys’ class is available through the $180 annual subscription plan, which generally consists of more than 3 hours of lessons. The plan also gives users access to the full catalog of 90-plus classes.
Here’s more from AOL:
In the 19 video lessons, the 15-time Grammy winner will teach a class on songwriting and producing, in which she’ll share her philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability.
Shot in her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room.
Our newest instructor has sold more than 40 million albums and connected with audiences worldwide with her powerful music. Now she’s sitting down with you to share her creative process.
Introducing @AliciaKeys’s MasterClass on songwriting and producing.https://t.co/Twvs5lkV1G pic.twitter.com/SyeRKaeF0o
— MasterClass (@MasterClass) November 24, 2020
“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in announcing the class. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”
Watch the trailer for Keys’ MasterClass course.
Other music classes on MasterClass include: Usher, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, St. Vincent, Sheila E., Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Jake Shimabukuro, Itzhak Perlman, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer.
