Kim Coles to Host Cheron K. Griffin’s Long Awaited Book ‘134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man’

*Houston – Sensational and inspirational author Cheron K. Griffin is scheduled to release another masterpiece titled “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 7-9pm CST. The Virtual Book Launch will be hosted by Actress and Comedian Kim Coles via Facebook Live ( https://fb.me/e/34ykAbd1S ). This is a book that will keep you at the edge of your seat and one you definitely do not want to miss. History will surely be made right here with learning and laughter.

Cheron K. Griffin has taken book and journal lovers to some unfathomably deep and extraordinary places, raising her writing skill’s reputation as one of the most explorative and experimental imprints in the novel world with every release. A multi-tendrilled hive mind that has potential to take book lovers even deeper into the unknown, Cheron K. Griffin makes her statement clear across this breathtaking new release.

The most impressive element of this book is its flow and evolution across its pages with every page giving one reason. The quality of the writing is extremely noticeable too, with every page sounding professional, both in vision and style. Through her signature style, Cheron K. Griffin has truly mastered her art, and is giving a new direction to the literary world with limited words.

“134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” will show you the raw truth that among today’s growing single population, 63 percent have never been married, 23 percent are divorced, and 13 percent are widowed. There are 56.8 million unmarried women in the U.S. They account for 26 percent of the overall population. Worldwide, 4.3 percent of women get to their late forties without ever marrying. Gallup finds that about one in eight women aged 18 to 60 worldwide — 13% — are unmarried and have children younger than 15 in their household. However, this figure is sharply higher in a few regions, especially sub-Saharan Africa at 32% and Latin America at 24%.

Book lovers will literally get chills every time they read “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man.” This is the type of book that sucks you right in and refuses to let you go. The delivery, the 134 reasons, and everything about “134 Reason You Can’t Find a Man” makes it a must-read!

About the author

Cheron K. Griffin is a Celebrity Life Coach serving Industry Leaders and Athletes in Personal Development and beyond. Her passion is guiding people to live their authentic lives while living on purpose especially regarding dating and relationships. Griffin is the author of five books and a motivational speaker that transforms individuals and empowers people to dream big and aim high. Griffin leads a spirit lead life and lives unapologetically offering no apologies. She lives in her freedom and is a voice to those who are afraid to talk. Griffin is the CEO of Grow A Girl Network, Inc ( www.growagirlnetwork.org ) and the creator of the I See You Suicide Prevention Campaign turned Movement ( www.iseeyoucamp.com ).

To learn more about Cheron, visit her website at www.cheronsworld.com . Check out her YouTube Page “Cheron’s World.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.134reasons.com

