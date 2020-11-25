Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne Star in ‘Life in a Year’ for Amazon Prime [Trailer]

*Jaden Smith and supermodel Cara Delevingne star in the romantic drama “Life in a Year,” for which the first official trailer just dropped.

Smith, 22, stars as Daryn, a 17-year-old student who falls for Delevingne’s Isabel — who has a year to live.

Here’s the synopsis: “The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left.”

“Once the script reading started, everyone started hiding that they’re going to cry, and then Will Smith didn’t care and just cried,” director Mitja Okorn told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I can work with this.’ And when we were shooting all these emotional scenes later, Will Smith is sitting behind me sobbing.”

READ MORE: Jaden Smith Hit with $2M Trademark Lawsuit Over Shoe Collaboration with New Balance [VIDEO]

“It’s definitely not a pretty sobbing film,” Delevingne told EW. “It gets you right in the gut. Oh my gosh, I cried all the time [during filming].”

The 28-year-old model/actress also talked about playing a character battling terminal cancer.

“As an actor, to be a vessel to understand what it takes to have something like stage three ovarian cancer, it’s not a dream role obviously but in a way, it’s an incredible gift to be given, especially when you put in the work,” Delevingne said.

“[I worked with] this girl who survived stage three ovarian cancer … and to be able to meet these people and to show a story of strength and struggle and family, community, and support and what it takes, to dive into that it was really special to me.”

Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment is producing “Life in a Year” along with Sony Pictures, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Life in a Year” is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 27.

Scroll up and check out the trailer above.