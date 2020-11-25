Entertainment
‘I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?’ Colbert Challenges Obama to a Game of ‘Wastepaper Basketball’ (Watch)
*President Barack Obama was in full “That’s what I do”-style trash talk mode when Stephen Colbert challenged him to a game of “wastepaper basketball” during his appearance Wednesday on “The Late Show.”
Colbert waited until Part 3 of the interview to ask #44 if he wanted to play, then had the nerve to ask Obama if he needed to warm up with some practice shots.
“I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?,” Obama responded. When Colbert suggested they wager on the outcome, with Obama having to mention the host in his next book if he loses, Obama asked, “Well what if I win?”
“What do you want?” Colbert asked.
Obama shrugged off the whole prospect, saying, “Nobody’s gonna read your book anyway.” He then added, “It doesn’t matter, I’m not gonna lose.”
Colbert said he would donate to Obama’s library if he loses. And with that, the game commenced.
Obama was “crushed” by Colbert, 8 to zero.
“That’s what I do!” Colbert yelled mid-thrashing.
Watch below:
News
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lamar Reunites with Daughter Shante [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new epsiode that finds Lamar reuntiing with his daughter Shante reconnect.
“Growing up without my dad was really hard for me,” says Shante in the clip. “I only had one little picture to show me what my dad looks like. I missed out on a lot. I didn’t know who I was.”
Will old feelings come up when father and daughter reconnect or can they move forward?
Check out their emotional moment via our exclusive clip above.
READ MORE: T.I. Says ‘Women Don’t Want a Man Who Ain’t Got No B*tches’ [VIDEO]
Malcolm sees right through @sarahsimmons179. #LifeAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/zarZ3U20kF
— WE tv (@WEtv) November 25, 2020
Elsewhere in the episode, Lindsey hatches a plan. Shawn’s M.I.A. fiancée might be pregnant. Lamar’s secret meeting puts his relationship in jeopardy. Tennison storms off and Andrea loses it. Michael risks all with a sexy date, and Shavel’s family pressures her to cut off Quaylon.
Meanwhile, this season on “Life After Lockup,” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?
Catch “Life After Lockup” Fridays at 9/8c.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Alicia Keys Announces Launch of Her MasterClass [VIDEO]
*Alicia Keys has teamed with MasterClass to share her songwriting approach in an online-video class.
Keys’ class is available through the $180 annual subscription plan, which generally consists of more than 3 hours of lessons. The plan also gives users access to the full catalog of 90-plus classes.
Here’s more from AOL:
In the 19 video lessons, the 15-time Grammy winner will teach a class on songwriting and producing, in which she’ll share her philosophies on how to unlock authenticity, empathy and vulnerability.
Shot in her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room.
READ MORE: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
Our newest instructor has sold more than 40 million albums and connected with audiences worldwide with her powerful music. Now she’s sitting down with you to share her creative process.
Introducing @AliciaKeys’s MasterClass on songwriting and producing.https://t.co/Twvs5lkV1G pic.twitter.com/SyeRKaeF0o
— MasterClass (@MasterClass) November 24, 2020
“I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself,” Keys said in announcing the class. “In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.”
Watch the trailer for Keys’ MasterClass course.
Other music classes on MasterClass include: Usher, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, St. Vincent, Sheila E., Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Jake Shimabukuro, Itzhak Perlman, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Hans Zimmer.
Music
The Weeknd Calls Out ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After 2021 Nominations Snub
*The Weeknd has called out the Recording Academy after he was snubbed for next year’s Grammy Awards.
His fans are giving the Grammys the side-eye after the singer received zero nominations, even though, as TMZ points out, his single, “Blinding Lights,” topped the charts and his album, “After Hours,” hit to #1.
The Weeknd responded to the diss in a tweet hours after the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”
READ MORE: Beyonce Leads Grammys 2021 Nominations, Kanye West Considered ‘Christian’ Artist
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that The Weeknd’s snub may have to due with him headlining next year’s Super Bowl, but Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO, tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.
In a statement to the publication, he said “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Mason Jr. says. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”
According to TMZ’s report, Grammy officials gave The Weeknd an ultimatum between the two events, and after heated negotiations, they came to an agreement.
“We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before,” Mason Jr. adds in his statement. “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community.”
“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all,” the statement continues.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer