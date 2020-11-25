Fantasia Announces Pregnancy in Sweet Instagram Video with Husband Kendall Taylor [WATCH]

*Singer Fantasia has announced that she and her husband of five years Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed the news during an Instagram Live, check out the cute moment via the clip below.

Fantasia has two children from previous relationships; 19-year-old Zion and 8-year-old Dallas.

The singer gave birth to Zion as a teenager and last year she posted a series of photos and videos of her daughter in honor of her 18th birthday.

In the caption she wrote: “I remember the day my water broke. It was the scariest feeling in the world. We lived in Winston Salem at the time and Papa Joe had left the house for a second and so I called the ambulance. Zi, I was terrified because I was so young and I wanted to give you the world but I didn’t know how I was going to do it. You came a little early and at the time I was thinking it was because you were either nosey (lol) or you heard all my cry’s and felt you needed to come on out and protect me. Now I see it was the protection part and still to this day you go hard for Mommy!”

Fanny also recalled a funny memory of Zion as a toddler and the family pet.

“We had a dog named Diva,” she explained. “Zion would hit her from time to time, she was 3 years old, and Diva would always get her butt right back. When she did, Zion would run in the room crying, ‘Diva Said, Diva Said.’ I told her DIVA CANT TALK ZION!!”

In a second post she noted of watching her daughter grow up: “[I’m] having a hard time with this 18 thing.”