Duchess Meghan Opens Up About Miscarriage: ‘I Tried to Imagine How We’d Heal’
*Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, revealed in an essay published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage in July.
The former actress and wife of Prince Harry said the moment occurred while she was caring for her son Archie.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote, describing how she felt a sharp cramp, and dropped to the floor while holding her son.
“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”
Meghan added: “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, “Are you OK?”
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan Markle writes about her miscarriage. Today, we are sharing an essay by the Duchess of Sussex about the loss that she and Prince Harry suffered earlier this year. https://t.co/xCJbgPgufq
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) November 25, 2020
“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.
“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” Meghan continued.
The duchess is receiving an outpouring of love on social media, with author Elizabeth Day writing on Twitter: “Chrissy Teigen and the Duchess of Sussex speaking openly about something that historically has given women so much pain, shame and trauma, is a game-changing step.
“I, and countless others, am so grateful to them. Beyond that, I simply want to tell them: I am so, so sorry.”
Prince Harry reportedly told the royal family about his wife’s miscarriage in the summer and they were “very supportive,” a royal expert says, Newsweek reports.
Gabourey Sidibe is Engaged, Boyfriend Brandon Frankel ‘Put A Ring On It’
*Gabourey Sidibe is off the market.
Her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, has proposed and the actress, 37, shared the exciting news on social media.
On Tuesday, she posted a video of the two together on Instagram, flashing her engagement ring. Check out the post below.
“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe wrote. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy.”
“He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need,” she continued. “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”
Frankel also shared the video, writing “I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES’. So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby.”
According to The Daily Beast, Sidibe and Frankel have been dating since 2019.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Jeannie is Back on ‘The Real’ with Details of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai!
She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.
Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…
Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!
Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!
Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!
Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.
Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’
*Erykah Badu has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, hip-hop star André 3000.
In a new Musicians on Musicians segment for Rolling Stone, Badu chops it up with singer Summer Walker, and recalled her relationship with the father of her 23-year-old son, Seven.
“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”
She went on to say.. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”
Badu said she and Andre almost have a brother/sister dynamic.
“We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she explained.
Walker called their relationship “beautiful.”
Hear Badu tell it via the Instagram video embed above.
In related news, Walker has confirmed fan speculation that she’s pregnant.
She shared the big news Friday night in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. Her baby daddy is said to be her longtime boyfriend, producer London on da Track.
Check out her baby bump post below.
