Dallas Man Robbed, Killed After Meeting ‘Catfish’ in Houston, Family Says

*The family of a Dallas man who was killed during a suspected robbery say they have lost faith in the police working the case.

Deonte Hicks, 27, reportedly drove to Houston to meet a woman he met online — but police say he was robbed and killed. The family believes he was a victim of catfishing — when a person pretends to be someone else on social media, usually with sinister intentions.

Hicks was fatally shot on May 10, while standing outside of his car after being lured to the 1000 block of Centre Parkway, according to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department, per PEOPLE. After the slaying, two unknown Black males were seen fleeing on foot “in an unknown direction of travel,” the Crime Stoppers release says.

Who killed Deonte Hicks? If you have any information which can help investigators, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 615966-20 – 10000 blk. Centre Pkwy. – @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/FNB7FlHAFt pic.twitter.com/utDKNnG7YR — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 19, 2020

No arrests have been made, and the family says the police aren’t doing enough to find Hicks’ killer(s).

“It has not been a top priority,” said his mother, Aleshia King. “My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”

Hicks leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“Very, very loving father. Kind person,” said his aunt Tamara Peterson. “It has not been a top priority. My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”

