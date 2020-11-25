Social Heat
Burt’s Bees Issues Apology for Advert That Features Black Family Without Father / LOOK
*#BurtsBees has found itself at the center of cancel culture after a Twitter user collected some of the images from the company’s website, and one family stuck out like a sore thumb. The now viral collage features photos of families from BurtsBees.com and the company is apologizing for perpetuating the stereotype that black fathers are not present for their families.
In the apology, the company states that it was not their intention to “promote harmful stereotypes” and admits they used the photo despite some family members being unavailable to attend the photoshoot. The company says it was forced to reschedule the shoots due to the pandemic, which conflicted with the Black father’s schedule. The mother, however, still chose to participate with their two daughters.
“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this image has caused,” the statement reads. “We recognize the importance of portraying families in a way that doesn’t promote harmful stereotypes. Our choice to use the photo when part of the family was not available for a rescheduled photo-shoot was wrong.”
President Donald Trump
Totally Expected and Totally Deplorable: Trump Pardons Totally Guilty Mike Flynn
*According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has pardoned his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn — a move he previously said he would make before he leaves office.
As previously reported, Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contact with the former Russian ambassador to the US and became a cooperating witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s links with Moscow, The Guardian notes. As a result, Flynn was the only White House official to be charged in Mueller’s investigation.
Trump took to Twitter this Wednesday to share the news, saying: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”
Social Heat
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Has Announced Her Engagement / WATCH
*Well, if you haven’t heard, Tiffany “New York” Pollard is no longer available … as a single lady. She’s now engaged.
We learned the news from the self-proclaimed ‘HBIC’ during the “I Love New York Reunited” reunion special, which aired on VH1 Monday night.
After connecting with some of the memorable contenders from her dating show, “I Love New York” — including season one winner, Patrick “Tango” Hunter, and season two winner, George “Tailor-Made” Weisgerber — and taking a stroll down memory lane, Pollard shared that being on the show taught her a lot about herself and her love language.
“Doing this experience has taught me my love language,” said Pollard. “It has brought me full circle as a woman. To find love the way I did, I stopped looking for it and it literally found me. I’m engaged. It’s just 21 days old.”
Only problem is we still don’t know who Pollard’s husband-to-be is, but she did say this to say about the mystery man:
“He’s an amazing man. He’s a big part of my life,” she said. “I did [keep it a secret],” Pollard said in response to host Vivica Fox joking that she kept the big news “under wraps” for the entire reunion show. “It feels so right,” she went on before flashing her ring. “It’s big. It’s bold. I picked it out.”
Social Heat
Outdoor Dining ‘Bout to be Banned in LA County Starting Wednesday
*Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County is scheduled to be shut down after public health officials announced the new modifications for the county’s public health order.
The announcement was made by LA County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer as cases continue to increase in the county and California. She said that the new order will take effect on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeout or delivery. Currently, the county is under curfew where residents must stay home after 10 p.m. unless they are essential workers. Los Angeles County has reportedly 364,520 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 7,438 deaths.
“As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bars as the five-day average of new cases increased to more than 4,000 cases. The modified order will take effect Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m.”
