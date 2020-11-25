Burt’s Bees Issues Apology for Advert That Features Black Family Without Father / LOOK

*#BurtsBees has found itself at the center of cancel culture after a Twitter user collected some of the images from the company’s website, and one family stuck out like a sore thumb. The now viral collage features photos of families from BurtsBees.com and the company is apologizing for perpetuating the stereotype that black fathers are not present for their families.

In the apology, the company states that it was not their intention to “promote harmful stereotypes” and admits they used the photo despite some family members being unavailable to attend the photoshoot. The company says it was forced to reschedule the shoots due to the pandemic, which conflicted with the Black father’s schedule. The mother, however, still chose to participate with their two daughters.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this image has caused,” the statement reads. “We recognize the importance of portraying families in a way that doesn’t promote harmful stereotypes. Our choice to use the photo when part of the family was not available for a rescheduled photo-shoot was wrong.”

