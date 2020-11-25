Connect with us

BLIND ITEM: Singer Holds Housekeeper Hostage

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.


This foreign born former A list singer in a group and solo has, over the years turned into an awful human being. The antithesis of who everyone thought he was when he was in the band. He recently went on a drug fueled rage against his housekeeper and terrorized her for 48 straight hours and wouldn’t let her leave the house or use the phone.

Can you guess the foreign born/former A list singer? Here’s a hint: he’s not Black 

BLIND ITEM: The Broke Rapper

November 24, 2020

The one named always broke A- list rapper is going to use his new management company as a way to meet women and connect them with men. If any person he signs does have actual talent, he will have to turn them over to any of the dozens of people he owes money to.

Can you guess the always broke A- list rapper?

BLIND ITEM: Swinger Sex Gone Wrong

November 23, 2020

Swinger Sex Gone Wrong – Old Hollywood: This could be recent enough to be considered back in the day, but it did happen nearly fifty years ago, so Old Hollywood fits too. There was an A+ list musician  who went out with some friends to see a boxing match featuring this permanent A++ list fighter.

His wife made an excuse to not attend. She encouraged his boys night out and she was going to stay home and just watch some television. That is what she said, but in reality what happened is that she was entertaining her boyfriend and two other men at her home. All were naked when the husband returned much much earlier than expected and walked in on his wife having sex with the men. 

One of the men caught knew his career and family life would be ruined if he was publicly identified, shot the musician and killed him right there. Because one of the men having sex with the wife was a policeman , the fix was in from the beginning and no one was charged.

Can you guess the A+ list musician, his wife and the fighter?

BLIND ITEM: A New Twist to the Shooting Tale

November 19, 2020

A new twist to the shooting tale. To recap, you had the A- list reality star with the lucrative side gig being very flirty with a rapper. The rapper went a little too far with the flirting. The rapper’s girlfriend, who is also a rapper, got upset and was shot. Well, the rapper’s girlfriend is now hooking up with the ex of the reality star. The ex with the money, not the broke one.

Can you guess the reality star, the rapper, the one who was shot, the ex with the money (and the broke one)?

