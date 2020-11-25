Urban Fashion
15 Year-Old Beautypreneur Debuts ‘Curlanistas Anthem’ To Gift Black Girls Self-Love / WATCH
*BALTIMORE, MD — According to 15-year old beautypreneur LexiP., ‘tis the season to celebrate the natural curls and melanated beauty of our girls more than ever before! On the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement rise and the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breona Taylor, Lexi P. was inspired to uplift little girls of color everywhere with the release of her first song Curlanistas Anthem.
This catchy, cheerful and upbeat song strives to replace some of the confusion and emotional distress young girls of color experience as result of growing up in a society where it seems as though black lives don’t matter, and believing that their unique beauty is inferior to the physical features of their non-black peers.
As a black girl who has authored 2 books before the age of 10, launched Curlanistas (a natural haircare brand for youth ages 5-16) by the age of 11, and acquired national distribution in hundreds of Sally Beauty stores for her hair brand by the age of 12, Lexi P. is a testament to girls everywhere that blackgirl magic is REAL and it deserves its own anthem.
MORE NEWS: ‘I Don’t Need Practice Shots. Against You?’ Colbert Challenges Obama to a Game of ‘Wastepaper Basketball’ (Watch)
“I’m super excited for the release of my new song Curlanistas Anthem to all of the Curlanista fans and young girls of color who need a song that exalts their unique beauty and inner power,” says Curlanistas founder and CEO Lexi P. “As a youth myself, I can relate to the emotional turmoil that we as young girls of color go through when we feel rejected, are bullied because of our hair texture and see our loved ones being oppressed and receiving unfair treatment. That being said, the early success that I’ve accomplished coupled with the positive reinforcement that I received from my family, has taught me that girls of color truly rule the world and can’t nothing stop us!”
The Curlanistas Anthem and official music video are set to be released on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 25) on @Curlanistas Instagram and YouTube pages. The cheery and upbeat music video features a group of young girls of various brown hues posing, dancing and celebrating their natural beauty. At the center of the video is Lexi P. singing empowering laced lyrics that reinforce the message of loving the skin you’re in and using all of the greatness that one was born with to shine as Lexi P. shines through all of her many pursuits.
Visit @Curlanistas on Instagram to watch the full release of the Curlanistas Anthem. Free downloads of the song are being made available with the purchase of Curlanistas haircare products through Christmas, December 25th. After Christmas, downloads can be purchased for $1.00 at Curlanistas.com.
Tori Allen
[email protected]
‘Beyceps Baby!’ Beyonce Introduces ‘Beyrobics’ in New 80s-Style Exercise Video for Ivy Park (Watch)
*Beyoncé has channeled Jane Fonda’s 80s workout videos to promote her latest Ivy Park collection.
The 39-year-old on Tuesday launched the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack, accompanying the release with a video drenched in delightful, cheesy ’80s’ness, complete with VHS glitches, basic pastel graphics and an echo in the audio.
“Welcome to my Park. Everyone grab your weights,” Bey says in the video, modeling various pieces from the Ivy Park with Adidas activewear line. “Today we’re gonna do some Beyrobics that keep you thick and smiling. Where’s that smile, honeybun?”
“Are y’all Beyhaving? Ride the sky, I see you!” she continues. “Are you doing this at home? Breathe in, breathe out. Work on those Beyceps, baby. Feel those thighs burn. We’re going to work those thighs so hard.”
Megan Thee Stallion Talks New Fashion Nova Clothing Line for ‘Curvier Girls’
*Megan Thee Stallion is not only set to drop her debut album, “Good News,” this Friday, she’s also launching her Fashion Nova collection on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “WAP” rapper said she’s representing all body types with her fashion line.
“I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet,” Megan explained. “Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It’s not just about the model body. It’s about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that’s what my collection really caters to.”
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Offered Her Hush Money Over Shooting Incident
Meg (who is 5’10”) is most excited about the new denim she came up with for the brand targeting tall girls.
“I’m so excited for my fashion line to launch because we’re finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris,” Megan said.
“So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don’t know what you’re gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5’8″ plus,” she added. “Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it’s not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you.”
In related news, Megan recently spoke candidly about the pressure to be “tough” in the aftermath of being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
“I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” the hip-hop star tells GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?'”
After Lanez was subsequently charged with a felony assault in October, Megan tweeted of the situation: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Oprah’s 2020 ‘Favorite Things’ List Celebrates Black-Owned and Led Businesses (Watch)
*In the spirit of this summer’s racial reckoning, Oprah Winfrey has decided to spotlight Black-owned and led businesses for her annual list of “Favorite Things,” including Telfar, Mented, KaAn’s Designs, and more.
“Because so many people want to support Black lives in any way they can, we’ve found many Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated,” O said in a Facebook post. “It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most.”
Watch Oprah surprise black business owners of their selection below and tap here for the full list.
