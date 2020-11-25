15 Year-Old Beautypreneur Debuts ‘Curlanistas Anthem’ To Gift Black Girls Self-Love / WATCH

*BALTIMORE, MD — According to 15-year old beautypreneur LexiP., ‘tis the season to celebrate the natural curls and melanated beauty of our girls more than ever before! On the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement rise and the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breona Taylor, Lexi P. was inspired to uplift little girls of color everywhere with the release of her first song Curlanistas Anthem.

This catchy, cheerful and upbeat song strives to replace some of the confusion and emotional distress young girls of color experience as result of growing up in a society where it seems as though black lives don’t matter, and believing that their unique beauty is inferior to the physical features of their non-black peers.

As a black girl who has authored 2 books before the age of 10, launched Curlanistas (a natural haircare brand for youth ages 5-16) by the age of 11, and acquired national distribution in hundreds of Sally Beauty stores for her hair brand by the age of 12, Lexi P. is a testament to girls everywhere that blackgirl magic is REAL and it deserves its own anthem.

“I’m super excited for the release of my new song Curlanistas Anthem to all of the Curlanista fans and young girls of color who need a song that exalts their unique beauty and inner power,” says Curlanistas founder and CEO Lexi P. “As a youth myself, I can relate to the emotional turmoil that we as young girls of color go through when we feel rejected, are bullied because of our hair texture and see our loved ones being oppressed and receiving unfair treatment. That being said, the early success that I’ve accomplished coupled with the positive reinforcement that I received from my family, has taught me that girls of color truly rule the world and can’t nothing stop us!”

The Curlanistas Anthem and official music video are set to be released on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 25) on @Curlanistas Instagram and YouTube pages. The cheery and upbeat music video features a group of young girls of various brown hues posing, dancing and celebrating their natural beauty. At the center of the video is Lexi P. singing empowering laced lyrics that reinforce the message of loving the skin you’re in and using all of the greatness that one was born with to shine as Lexi P. shines through all of her many pursuits.

Visit @Curlanistas on Instagram to watch the full release of the Curlanistas Anthem. Free downloads of the song are being made available with the purchase of Curlanistas haircare products through Christmas, December 25th. After Christmas, downloads can be purchased for $1.00 at Curlanistas.com.

